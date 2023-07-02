Avinash Sable to participate in Stockholm Diamond League

India's steeplechase runner Avinash Sable is all set to participate in the upcoming Stockholm Diamond League 2023. The League, which will begin on July 2, 2023, will take place in the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden.

Avinash Sable also participated in the Rabat Diamond League, and the upcoming Stockholm Diamond League will be his second major league participation this year.

The Indian runner finished the race in 10th position, where he clocked 8:17.18 seconds. The 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver medalist would be disappointed with the below-par performance at Rabat, Morocco and will look to better his performance in the upcoming event.

After the Rabat Diamond League, The Indian athlete left to begin his training in Switzerland for the upcoming World Championships. Budapest in Hungary will host the World Championships from August 19th to 27th. Avinash Sable skipped the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June to prepare for the World Championships.

The Indian athlete will also skip the upcoming Asian Championships in Thailand, which will take place from July 12th to 16th.

Stars in Stockholm Diamond League

The 7th edition of the Stockholm Diamond League will also feature several famous athletes, including Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, Getnet Wale of Ethiopia and Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya.

The current Olympic and Diamond League champion, El Bakkali will begin the Diamond League as the favorite. In the recently concluded Rabat Diamond League, he clocked the second-best time of the season, 7:56.68, at his home, Rabat to emerge as a winner.

Wale will look to put up a good challenge to El Bakkali at the Diamond League. The 2019 Diamond League champion had recently clocked the third-best time of the season with 8:05.15. The Ethiopian athlete is one of the contenders for the title at Stockholm.

Abraham Kibiwot is yet another in-form athlete who is expected to provide tough competition for the Morocco star at Stockholm. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist clocked his season-best recently with 8:05.51. Notably, he finished third in the Rabat Diamond League.

Poll : 0 votes