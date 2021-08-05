Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami in women's 20 km walk schedule and details ( August 6): When and where to watch, opponents, personal bests, timings 

Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami will be in action during the 20km race walk at Sapporo Odori Park at the 2021 Olympics on Friday.

Both Bhawna and Priyanka will be representing India in their maiden Olympic campaign. With the chinese contingent being favorites to finish on top, both Indian athletes will look to improve their personal best records in Tokyo.

Bhawna and Priyanka's recent achievements:

Priyanka Goswami: Priyanka Goswami is an Indian track athlete who has made an impressive mark as a racewalker in a very short span of time. After years of hard work, Priyanka became a national champion in the 20 km race walk at the Open India Championship in 2017.

In 2021, she booked herself a ticket to Tokyo, for the 20km race walk event. Priyanka qualified for the Olympics on her second attempt. She missed the qualification mark by 34 seconds at the Indian Racewalking Championships in Ranchi in 2020.

Priyanka returned to competition in 2021 after a year of disruption due to COVID-19, and cleared her Olympic cut, but with a national record to her name this time.

Bhawna Jatt: Bhawna received her career breakthrough in 2015. She bagged a silver medal in a 20km race walk at the Junior Nationals. She also won gold at the Junior Federation Cup in the 10km race walk. After that win she enrolled herself in the SAI center in Bengaluru and trained for two years.

Bhawna finished 10th in the 20km race walk at the 6th National Open Race Walking Championships 2019 with timing of 1:53.36seconds. In 2020, Bhawana shattered the national record set by Baby Swomya (1.30:29) by clocking 1:29.54 seconds at the National Open Race Walking Championships held in Ranchi and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Bhawna and Priyanka's Olympic qualification:

Bhawna secured an Olympic berth after getting through the qualification mark of the 1:31.00 seconds by clocking 1:29:54 seconds at the National Open racewalk championships held in Ranchi in 2020.

Whereas in 2021, Priyanka qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 20 km race walk with a national record timing of 1:28.45 seconds at the 8th National and International Race Walking Championships 2021. She also broke the national record earlier held by Bhawna Jat.

Women's 20km race walking -

Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami



Men's 20km race walking -

KT Irfan , Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla pic.twitter.com/kqSCtH9FcN — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 20, 2021

Bhawna and Priyanka's rankings:

Indian 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami is currently ranked World No. 55 while Bhawna Jat is World No. 139.

Bhawna and Priyanka's 20km race walk opponents:

Bhawna and Priyanka's women's race walk event: Time and Date

The women’s 20km race walk final is scheduled for August 6.

Timings: 1:00pm (IST).

Bhawna and Priyanka's Women's Race Walk event: Live streaming details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

