BMX Racing Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers Round 7 & 8: Schedule, venue, current standings, and more

The 2022 BMX Racing World Cup season is close to its conclusion with the last two rounds of the eighth-round World Cup series to take place in Bogota, Columbia.

After the successful completion of Rounds 1 and 2 at Glasgow in Great Britain, Round 3 and 4 at Papendal in the Netherlands, Round 4 and 5 in Bogota, Colombia, and now the final rounds will return at the same venue in Columbia.

It will be held at the Parque El Salitre track in Bogota on October 1 and 2 this year.

Rounds 1 & 2 - Glasgow 28-29 May

Rounds 3 & 4 - Papendal 11-12 June

Rounds 5 & 6 - Bogotá 24-25 September

Rounds 7 & 8 - Bogotá 1-2 October



With 1000 points at stake in the last two races of the season, the overall champions of the year will be decided this weekend.

Notably, the riders will get a chance to add points to their NOCs in the UCI BMX Racing Olympics rankings ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. For the Olympic qualification, the best 14 results within the qualification period will be calculated.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup Format

The winner of each of the eight rounds of the World Cup receives 500 points. Meanwhile, riders from second to eighth 430, 370, 318, 273, 235, 202 and 174 points respectively.

Riders who get eliminated before the final are awarded points on the basis of the rounds they were eliminated in and their position in those races. The qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off on August 1, 2022, and will continue till June 2, 2024.

After the conclusion of the eight world rounds, the rider with maximum points is crowned the World Cup Champion.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota: Schedule for rounds 7 and 8 (Local Time)

Round 7: Saturday, October 1

11:24-11:44 - Men's Elite Round 1

11:52-12:00 - Women's Elite Round 1

12:14-12:26 - Men's Elite Last Chance

12:30-12:34 - Women's Elite Last Chance

12:55-13:09 - Men's Elite Eighth Final

15:20-15:30 - Women's Elite Quarter Final

15:30-15:40 - Men's Elite Quarter Final

15:56-16:04 - Women's Elite Semi Final

16:04-16:12 - Men's Elite Semi Final

16:28-16:36 - Women Elite Final

16:36-16:44 - Men Elite Final

Round 8: Sunday, October 2

11:24-11:44 - Men's Elite Round 1

11:52-12:00 - Women's Elite Round 1

12:14-12:26 - Men's Elite Last Chance

12:30-12:34 - Women's Elite Last Chance

12:55-13:09 - Men's Elite Eighth Final

15:20-15:30 - Women's Elite Quarter Final

15:30-15:40 - Men's Elite Quarter Final

15:56-16:04 - Women's Elite Semi Final

16:04-16:12 - Men's Elite Semi Final

16:28-16:36 - Women Elite Final

16:36-16:44 - Men Elite Final

Where to watch the BMX Racing World Cup Round 7 and 8?

Round 7 and 8 of the BMX Racing World Cup will be broadcasted live on Olympics.com and the Olympics official YouTube page. Live coverage will begin at 3.00 pm local time in Colombia (8.00 pm UTC) each day. This means that the live coverage starts with the quarter-finals on both days.

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Bogota - Rounds 7 and 8: Standings

In the women's category, Dutch rider Laura Smulders is all certain to fixate her name as the World Cup champion after finishing on the podium in all six rounds held so far with three wins and three second-place ranks so far.

She is followed by Dutch Olympic medalist, Zoe Claessens and Olympic champion, Bethany Shriever.

America's Cameron Wood won his first World Cup title in Round 6 and is second on the points list. Andre tops the list, holding a 465-point lead over the American.

