Tokyo Olympics: Brandon McBride looking to erase disappointment of missing 2019 World Championships final

Brandon McBride is the Canadian national record holder in the 800m and one of the contenders for a medal in the 800m event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Given the absence of David Rudisha (the world record holder and the gold medallist in the previous two Olympics), all 3 medals could be won by anyone from a candidate list of over half a dozen runners, given that none of the top 6 in the 2021 World Athletics rankings for the 800m have even broken 1:42.

Brandon McBride could certainly be in with a chance, especially if it is a tactical and relatively slow race unlike the volatile pacing that Nijel Amos is known for. Only Nijel Amos of the current crop has broken 1:42 before but he hasn't done so since 2019. Amos also doesn't seem to be anywhere close to his best shape.

Brandon McBride's best season was in 2019, when he won his first ever Diamond League race and also finished first in his first ever Diamond League race in Zurich. He set a time of 1:43.51, quite close to his personal best of 1:43.20 set in 2018.

But then he also had to endure the disappointment of not making the finals in the 800m at the World Championships in Doha,. He later publicly admitted it took him a while to recover from that loss.

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Three

While there have been few competitions, especially for Canadian athletes since late 2019, he has been training and aims to make the cut for Tokyo. Brandon has the qualifying standard, and he'll look to get even better and make the most of an opportunity when no one is a sure shot.

As with many athletes, despite being in the US, Brandon McBride's preparations over the past year have been affected due to closure of athletic facilities, travel limitations and other elements of a professional athlete's life.

Brandon McBride - the socially active athlete

Another good reason to track Brandon McBride's progress is because he has participated in community activities and given back to society, something that can often go unnoticed. It isn't often that an international athlete participates actively in community service and is also outspoken on issues of social justice.

As per an interview posted on his Twitter feed, Brandon McBride is expected to return to racing on 29 May 2021 at Portland, Oregon, in his first race since the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

