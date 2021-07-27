Who is Brandon Starc? Records and Olympic performances

Brandon Starc is an Australian high jump athlete. He was born on November 24, 1993 in Baulkham Hills, NSW, Australia. Brandon did his high school at The Hills Sports High School in Seven Hills.

Even though he wasn't so sure about high jump as his preferred choice of sport, he gave it a try. After three years of practice, upon the insistence of his high school athletics coordinator, Brandon started training seriously.

It was a surprisingly great start for the young Brandon. At the age of 16, he clinched a silver medal at the inaugural 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore with a personal best of 2.19m.

In 2012, Brandon won his first National Senior Athletics Championships title with 2.28m. He also reached the finals of the World Junior Athletics Championships later that year.

Brandon then went on to represent Australia at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the 2015 World Championships in Beijing and the 2016 London Olympic Games.

Things got complicated in 2017 when he underwent surgery. However, he worked hard over the course of the year to get back to his best by 2018. It led to him winning his third Australian national title with a leap of 2.28m.

He went on to bag a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games by setting a new personal best of 2.32m. Brandon bettered his own record again (2.33m this time) when he won the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham (GBR) on 18 August 2018.

His successful run continued as he won the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels, Belgium as well. Brandon rounded off his 2018 European summer campaign with a second-place leap of 2.30m while representing Asia-Pacific in the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava.

Brandon's Olympic performances

Brandon qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics with a season-best of 2.29m. However, he failed to get through to the final stages of the competition. Brandon finished in the 15th position at the last Olympic Games.

Brandon's Biography

Date of Birth: 24 November 1993 (age 27)

Birth Place: Baulkham Hills, New South Wales, Australia

Sport/Event(s): High Jump

Earnings - N/A

Brandon's achievements

2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast - Gold

2010 Summer Youth Olympics, Singapore - Silver

