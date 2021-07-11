British Grand Prix 2021: When and where to watch, event timings, schedule, start list, live streaming details

The British Grand Prix 2021 (London/Gateshead Diamond League), to be held on July 13 at Gateshead, will feature a star-studded line-up similar to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Athletes with a total of 148 global and Olympic medals among them will be in action at the British Grand Prix 2021, the last Diamond League event before the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The British Grand Prix 2021 will also have a total of 41 athletes from Great Britain competing in the last competitive event before the quadrennial Games.

World champions Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Dina Asher-Smith, Johannes Vetter and Sifan Hassan, Keshorn Walcott, Katerina Stefanidi, Omar McLeod and Trayvon Bromell will be headlining their respective events at the British Grand Prix 2021, touted to be one of the best start lists in the Wanda Diamond League circuit this year.

18 world champions will also be in action at the British Grand Prix 2021 including Johnson-Thompson and Asher-Smith, Vetter, Mihambo and Hassan.

Star-studded line-up at British Grand Prix

Dina Asher-Smith is set to face Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold medallist Thompson-Herah plus the in-form Jamaican Sherika Jackson and Commonwealth 100m champion Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria in the women’s 200m.

Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man in the world this year, will lead the 100m field, while Johnson-Thompson will be joined in the long jump by Tokyo-bound Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru as they take on Mihambo, who in addition to being reigning world champion, has been in fine form on the Diamond League circuit last week with victory in Oslo.

While world 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan leads the field in the Millicent Fawcett Mile for women, Wightman and Giles are part of the Emsley Carr Mile line-up.

Fresh from his Oceania record in the mile at the Svein Arne Hansen Dream Mile in Oslo last week, Stewart McSweyn of Australia will race at the British Grand Prix in a strong 3000m field that includes Mohamed Katir, the Spanish runner who won 5000m when the Diamond League was held at Gateshead in May.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands went No.4 in the world all-time rankings for the women’s 400m hurdles when she narrowly beat Shamier Little of the United States in Stockholm last weekend – and the duo are set to clash again in Gateshead.

The men’s javelin could see the in-form Vetter challenge Jan Zelezny’s 25-year-old world record, but he has stiff competition from Walcott and the reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Event timings at British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix will be held on July 13 at Gateshead and will commence with the 100m mixed category and culminate with the men’s 3,000m race.

(All times local time)

17:25: 100m Mixed Category Men

17:35: 100m Mixed Category Women

17:45: 400m Men

17:51: Men's Triple Jump

17:54: Men's High Jump

17:58: 400m B Women

18:08: 100m B Men

18:18: 100m Women

18:28: 400m Men

18:41: Emsley Carr Mile

18:57: Women's Pole Vault

19:03: Women's 400m Hurdles

19:16: Women's 200m

19:22: Men's Javelin

19:25: Men's 100m

19:36: Women's Long Jump

19:38: Men's 110m Hurdles

19:47: Women's 100m Hurdles

19:55: Men's 800m

20:04: Millicent Fawcett Mile

20:15: Women's 400m

20:27: 4x100m Men

20:36: 4x100m Women

20:48: Men's 3000m

When and where to watch British Grand Prix

The live stream of the British Grand Prix (Gateshead Diamond League) will be on the official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos)

Live results will also be updated on the official Diamond League page: https://london.diamondleague.com/home/

The results will also be updated on social media with Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) carrying regular updates.

The British Grand Prix (London Diamond League) will also be broadcast on a number of broadcasters across countries and continents, notably the BBC, NBC and Sky.

Tickets for British Grand Prix

Authorities have confirmed that fans will be able to attend the British Grand Prix. Sale of tickets have commenced and fans can buy tickets from the British Athletics official website. Tickets are sold at a single price, £37.10 for adults and £19.08 for fans who are less than 16 years old. In a move to maximize the viewing experience, fans will be able to select their choice of stand and block during purchase. Tickets will be sold in singles or in pairs.

All COVID-19 prevention protocols, including social distancing and wearing of face masks, should be followed. All fans must read and sign a Code of Conduct document, committing to helping the organizers keep everyone safe at the event.

Edited by Samya Majumdar