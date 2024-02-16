Brock Lesnar ecstatically hugs daughter Mya Lesnar after she breaks school record in shot put for the second time

Like father, like daughter. Mya Lesnar is paving her own path in athletics, following in her father Brock Lesnar's footsteps. Mya, who closely resembles her father, has taken social media by storm. And her athletic prowess is being noticed.

She recently broke her own school record at Colorado State, throwing the shot put 19.07 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic.

She was also named the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at last weekend's Don Kirby Invitational.

An image of the WWE champion Brock Lesnar hugging Mya Lesnar has gone viral. Track & Field Gazette highlighted the image on X (formerly Twitter) saying

"Just WWE star, Brock Lesnar and his daughter Mya Lesnar after she broke the School Record for the 2nd time this season in the Shot Put with 19.07m! She is No. 1 in the NCAA this year"

Expand Tweet

Mya Lesnar had set her first record in December 2023 of 18.5m. She has now shattered that with a 19.07 throw. This is the best mark in the NCAA in the season so far. Her latest throw is the eighth-best all time in the NCAA.

The Colorado State Rams highlighted on X that

"Mya placed first in both the shot put and weight throw at the Don Kirby Invitational, while also throwing the best mark in the nation this season in shot put!"

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar WWE return marred by controversial lawsuit

Brock Lesnar is facing uncertainty because of a lawsuit against Vince McMahon filed by former employee Janel Grant. According to the lawsuit, McMahon tried to sexually traffick Grant to Lesnar and allegedly forced her to create explicit content directed at the wrestler.

Despite not being names in the lawsuit, Brock Lesnar is in bad light.

This has embroiled the free agent in a controversy and saw him removed from the Royal Rumble event. The lawsuit, as per a report, has tarnished Brock's image. It says

"All the great things he accomplished both in the WWE and the UFC will now remain stained by shame amid his deplorable behavior." (Marca.com)

But it should be noted that Brock Lesnar wasn't named in the lawsuit, McMahon and John Laurinaitis were. Before Grant's lawsuit came into the spotlight, Lesnar was to be in Australia to take on Dominik Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber. He was also set to participate in WrestleMania 40.

In 2023, Kurt Angle had said that Lesnar was looking at retiring for good because of WWE's change in leadership. He had said

"I just believe that Brock's had enough. He's ready to quit. He's ready to retire." (Rewind Recap Relive)