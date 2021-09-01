Brussels Diamond League 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timings, tickets and live streaming details

The Brussels Diamond League will welcome Tokyo 2020’s two biggest medalists – Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah and the Dutch Sifan Hassan – on Friday at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Thompson-Herah arrives on the back of an impressive gold-medal win in the Paris Diamond League. She'll compete in the 200 meters at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme. Sifan Hassan, meanwhile, will compete in her first competition since her Olympic golds in 5000 and 10,000 meters and bronze in the 1,500 meter. She will compete in her favorite 10,000-meters event in Brussels.

If the two names aren't enough to get fans excited, the Brussels Diamond League will also be featuring Nafi Thiam. The two-time Olympic champion (2016 and 2020) will be competing only in the high jump event.

With Russia’s Mariya Lasitskene, Australia’s Nicola McDermott and Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh – the gold, silver and bronze medalists respectively – also in action at the Brussels Diamond League, Thiam will have to bring her A-game to the Brussels Diamond League.

The tournament will be held in front of at least 30,000 fans in the King Baudouin Stadium which will also hosting Olympic champions Armand Duplantis (pole vault), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Jakob Ingebrigsten (1500m) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (100m hurdles on September 3.

When and where to watch the Brussels Diamond League 2021?

The Brussels Diamond League 2021 will be broadcast live on several platforms.

The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream the Brussels Diamond League 2021.

Several broadcasters across the continent will do a live telecast of the Wanda Diamond League 2021 as well.

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

USA: All Diamond League meets will be telecast live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Canada: CBC Sports.

UK: The BBC has the rights to all Diamond League meets and the action will be live on TV on BBC1, BBC2, or its on-demand BBC iPlayer service.

Switzerland: SRG,

Australia: Fox Sports

Denmark: Nent

Iceland: Nordic Entertainment

Norway: NRK

Italy and the Vatican City: Sky

Germany: Sky Deutschland

New Zealand: Spark

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

France, Monaco: CANAL +

Singapore: Starhub

African continent: Supersport.

Olympic medalists to participate at Brussels Diamond League 2021

• Elaine Thompson (gold 100 meter, gold 200 meter, gold 4x100 meter)

• Sifan Hassan (gold 5000 meter, gold 10.000 meter, bronze 1500 meter)

• Nafi Thiam (gold Heptathlon; competes in the High Jump in Brussels)

• Mariya Lasitskene (gold High Jump)

• Nicola McDermott (silver High Jump)

• Yaroslava Mahuchikh (bronze High Jump)

• Armand Duplantis (gold Pole Vault)

• Chris Nilsen (silver Pole Vault)

• Karsten Warholm (gold 400-meter Hurdles)

• Alison dos Santos (bronze 400-meter Hurdles)

• Jakob Ingebrigtsen (gold 1500 meter)

• Daniel Stahl (gold Discus Throw)

• Simon Petterson (silver Discus Throw)

• Lukas Weisshaidinger (bronze Discus Throw)

• Valarie Allman (gold in Discus Throw)

• Kristin Pudenz (silver in Discus Throw)

• Yaime Perez (bronze in Discus Throw)

• Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (gold 100-meter Hurdles)

• Megan Tapper (bronze 100-meter Hurdles)

• Shericka Jackson (gold 4x100 meter, bronze 100 meters, bronze 4x400 meter; competes in 200 meters in Brussels)

• Dina Asher-Smith (bronze in 4x100 meter; competes in 200 meters in Brussels)

• Keely Hodgkinson (silver 800 meters)

• Laura Muir (silver 1500 meter; competes in 800 meters in Brussels)

• Hellen Obiri (silver 5000 meter)

• Letensebet Gidey (bronze 10.000 meter; competes in 5000 meter in Brussels)

• Kirani James (bronze 400 meter)

• Fred Kerley (silver 100 meter).

Event timings and ticket details - Brussels Diamond League 2021

Timings (in local time)

The Brussels Diamond League will begin at 6:05 PM on September 3 with High Jump. The competition will go on for four hours and will end with the 800m women’s final.

Ticket prices:

The ticket prices for the Brussels Diamond League is between €85 (for Grandstand 1) to €25 for (Stand 4).

