Brussels Diamond League 2022: Venue, Livestream Schedule, Tickets, and more

The Brussels Diamond League is the final leg of the Diamond League 2022 before the Zurich Final weekend. The previous event was held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.
After 11 Diamond league events that have toured from Qatar to Switzerland, all track and field stars will be out in force for the penultimate event of the Diamond League. There are plenty of events lined up which will feature the world's best athletes from the recent Olympic Games, World Championships, and more.
Where will the Brussels Diamond League take place?
The Brussels Diamond League will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. The 'AG Memorial Van Damme' (as the Brussels Diamond League is also known) first took place in 1977 in honor of Ivo Van Damme, a Belgian double Olympic medalist at the Montreal Olympics. He had passed away the year before due to a car accident.
The meet will begin with the men's Shot Put event on September 1 and will conclude with the 800m men's event the next day.
The schedule for September 2 is (all times in EST):
- 18:17 100m Wheelchair Women
- 18:25 One Hour Men
- 19:15 Pole Vault Men
- 19:22 Triple Jump Men
- 19:38 Javelin Throw Women
- 19:39 200m Wheelchair Men
- 19:45 400m B Women
- 19:50 High Jump Women
- 19:52 400m Men
- 20:04 400m Hurdles Men
- 20:13 3000m Steeplechase Women
- 20:33 200m Men
- 20:45 100m Women
- 20:54 400m Women
- 21:01 Long Jump Women
- 21:07 100m Hurdles Women
- 21:15 5000m Men
- 21:36 1500m Women
- 21:52 800m Men
Where to watch the Brussels Diamond League?
Fans can watch the event live at the venue with the tickets on sale on the official website. Popular streaming service Peacock will live stream the Brussels events available for those with a premium account in the US.
The event will be streamed through CBC Sports in Canada. In the UK, the BBC holds the right to stream all Diamond League events. The event will be streamed on Viacom 18 in India. A few other streaming partners for other countries are-
- Africa-Supersport
- Argentina-TeleRed
- Australia-Fox Sports
- Belgium- VRT
- China-CCTV
- Finland-MTV
- Germany- Sky Deutschland
- New Zealand-Spark
- Singapore-Starhub
- Switzerland- SRG
- Ukraine- Sentana
For countries without a streaming partner, the meet will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.
Athletes to watch out for in the Brussels Diamond League
In the pole vault, Armand "Mondo" Duplantis would be an athlete to to watch out for after his spectacular form this season. He landed in Brussels after winning the Diamond League competition in Lausanne with a jump of 6.1m to set a new meeting record.
One of the most exciting events will be the women's 100m where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lines up against Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tamara Clark and Aleia Hobbs.
The women's 100m hurdles will see intense competition between 2020 Tokyo medalists, Kendra Harrison (silver), Megan Tapper(bronze) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn(gold).
Many more Tokyo Olympic medalists will be on the run at the event. In the men's 800m, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir will face Ferguson Rotich, who a silver in Tokyo.