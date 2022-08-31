Brussels Diamond League 2022: Venue, Livestream Schedule, Tickets, and more

The Brussels Diamond League is the final leg of the Diamond League 2022 before the Zurich Final weekend. The previous event was held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

After 11 Diamond league events that have toured from Qatar to Switzerland, all track and field stars will be out in force for the penultimate event of the Diamond League. There are plenty of events lined up which will feature the world's best athletes from the recent Olympic Games, World Championships, and more.

Where will the Brussels Diamond League take place?

The Brussels Diamond League will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. The 'AG Memorial Van Damme' (as the Brussels Diamond League is also known) first took place in 1977 in honor of Ivo Van Damme, a Belgian double Olympic medalist at the Montreal Olympics. He had passed away the year before due to a car accident.

The meet will begin with the men's Shot Put event on September 1 and will conclude with the 800m men's event the next day.

The schedule for September 2 is (all times in EST):

18:17 100m Wheelchair Women

18:25 One Hour Men

19:15 Pole Vault Men

19:22 Triple Jump Men

19:38 Javelin Throw Women

19:39 200m Wheelchair Men

19:45 400m B Women

19:50 High Jump Women

19:52 400m Men

20:04 400m Hurdles Men

20:13 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:33 200m Men

20:45 100m Women

20:54 400m Women

21:01 Long Jump Women

21:07 100m Hurdles Women

21:15 5000m Men

21:36 1500m Women

21:52 800m Men

Where to watch the Brussels Diamond League?

Fans can watch the event live at the venue with the tickets on sale on the official website. Popular streaming service Peacock will live stream the Brussels events available for those with a premium account in the US.

The event will be streamed through CBC Sports in Canada. In the UK, the BBC holds the right to stream all Diamond League events. The event will be streamed on Viacom 18 in India. A few other streaming partners for other countries are-

Africa-Supersport

Argentina-TeleRed

Australia-Fox Sports

Belgium- VRT

China-CCTV

Finland-MTV

Germany- Sky Deutschland

New Zealand-Spark

Singapore-Starhub

Switzerland- SRG

Ukraine- Sentana

For countries without a streaming partner, the meet will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

Athletes to watch out for in the Brussels Diamond League

In the pole vault, Armand "Mondo" Duplantis would be an athlete to to watch out for after his spectacular form this season. He landed in Brussels after winning the Diamond League competition in Lausanne with a jump of 6.1m to set a new meeting record.

One of the most exciting events will be the women's 100m where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lines up against Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tamara Clark and Aleia Hobbs.

The women's 100m hurdles will see intense competition between 2020 Tokyo medalists, Kendra Harrison (silver), Megan Tapper(bronze) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn(gold).

Many more Tokyo Olympic medalists will be on the run at the event. In the men's 800m, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir will face Ferguson Rotich, who a silver in Tokyo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit