Tokyo Olympics 2021: Can Indian javelin throwers spring up a surprise?

Only 22 days remain before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. As of now, 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the event. This is already the 2nd largest contingent in the nation's history.

One of the events in which India have high prospects for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics is athletics. For the first time in the country's Olympic history, the javelin throw event will be represented by both male and female athletes.

Men and Women will represent India in Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics

As per the latest rankings, Annu Rani's record of 63.24 meters gave her an Olympic quota in the women's javelin throw. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, a woman thrower will represent India in the javelin throw.

To top it all off, not one but two men will also represent India in the male category at the Tokyo Olympics. Shivpal Singh made the cut with an impressive throw of 85.6 meters.

Shivpal Singh will be India's trump card at the Tokyo Olympics

The other male contestant will be the sensational Neeraj Chopra. He is an Asian stalwart and has already thrown a huge distance of 88.07 meters. Chopra will be aiming for the coveted 90m mark at the Tokyo Olympics.

Should he manage that, he is not only assured of at least a historic Olympic medal, but will also become independent India's first athlete to achieve an Olympic medal in athletics.

Can Annu Rani create history?

Annu Rani will become India's first ever female javelin thrower at the Tokyo Olympics

Annu Rani is a spectacular talent in the women's event. Not many know this, but she almost emulated Anju Bobby George in 2019. With a huge throw of 62.43 meters, she became the first Indian to enter the finals of the women's javelin throw at the 2019 World Championships. However, her lack of experience meant she finished in an average 8th position.

Despite that, Annu has broken her own national record with a throw of 63.24 meters in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics. If she manages to breach the 65-meter mark, she will be in serious contention for an Olympic medal. An achievement of this sort will make India stand out on the global stage.

Consistency will be key for India at the Tokyo Olympics

The only aspect the three javelin throwers need to maintain is consistency, as it could prove to be the ultimate difference between glory and ignominy. If Annu and Chopra are in contention for a possible Olympic medal, it is because of their consistent performances over the years.

Chopra has consistently crossed the 83-meter mark while Annu has repeatedly thrown beyond 60 meters in recent times. If Shivpal Singh also manages to achieve a respectable distance of 85 meters or more on a consistent note, he could be in the fray for a historic medal too.

The whole of India will be watching as their three champions vie for the ultimate glory at the Tokyo Olympics.

