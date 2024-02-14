"Can't wait to meet you little one" - Allyson Felix shows off baby bump at her baby shower

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history, is set to add to her family with her second baby. She had a complicated first pregnancy in 2019, with an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks due to severe preeclampsia.

Felix shared her joy on Instagram at the imminent arrival of her second child, saying:

"Surrounded by so much love! Can't wait to meet you little one."

Felix, 38, revealed the news of her second pregnancy in November 2023. She revealed in a post, as per Essence, that she was having infertility problems. The female track star said:

"From the ups and downs of infertility to the terrifying realities of childbirth as a Black woman, this road has been a rollercoaster. Grateful for God's grace and the blessing of IVF that made expanding our family possible."

Felix told PEOPLE that her first child, daughter Camryn, who she had given birth prematurely at 32 weeks, is a sporty one. She shared:

"Right now, we're doing tennis. We're doing soccer, and we're doing a lot of just running around. We're doing dance class, and so I'm just trying to keep up with all the things and just really expose her. I just want her to have fun."

Allyson Felix on retirement and being a passionate mother

The Olympian retired from athletics after the 2022 season. But that doesn't mean that she has hung up her running shoes. Felix told Olympics.com in 2023 that she's passionate about being there for Camryn.

She said:

"I'm most passionate about just being present as a mother. Whether it's just small events, just staying home and cooking together and playing in the backyard, I just cherish the moments."

Allyson Felix retired in 2022.

Felix, who ended her Olympic career with gold in the women's 4x400m final, said she has run to compete but still enjoys the activity after giving it up competitively. She shared:

"I think for the past 20 years, I've run to compete, and I'm really enjoying running. I'm still doing some training, and I'm enjoying doing that without the expectation or the pressure of having to perform."

Felix said she loves to run.

"I love to run, love the sport. And so that's been a really refreshing experience."

The former athlete also shared a few words of wisdom. She said

"I learned a lot about the dedication and sacrifice that it takes. I learned about myself and how to just continue to work hard even when things aren't going right."

Felix, who boasts a total of 11 Olympic medals, is now focused on her family and business. She is also focused on women-oriented projects.