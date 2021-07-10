Can USA step up to reclaim lost glory at Tokyo Olympics 2020? 

Out of 28 Olympic gold medals awarded in the men’s 100m sprint since Athens 1896, the USA has won 16. But none in the past three editions, because of a certain Usain Bolt.

Sprint events have predominantly been an American stronghold since the start of the modern Olympic Games in 1896. But it was in Athens 2004 that an American last stood atop the podium and was crowned an Olympic champion in the men’s 100m event. Justin Gatlin’s then personal best of 9.85s won him his first and America’s last Olympic gold medal in the 100m dash.

USA's Justin Gatlin was crowned the 100m champion at Athens 2004

At Beijing 2008, Jamaica’s Bolt won back-to-back gold medals and broke multiple records to retain the top spot in men’s 100m and 200m. Come Tokyo Olympics 2020, the world will see a new sprint champion. Chances are, America can reclaim lost glory, again!

Usain Bolt has his 100m favourite from USA for Tokyo Olympics 2020

For the first time since Beijing 2008, a Jamaican won’t be a hot medal favourite in the fastest Olympic race. London 2012 silver medallist Yohan Blake currently ranks 12th in the Road to Olympic Games rankings, with a timing of 9.96s. Yohan’s former teammate and reigning Olympic champion Usain Bolt has gone on record to confess that the next title-holder can be the 25-year-old American athlete Trayvon Bromell.

Trayvon Bromell won the 100m USA Olympic trials

“He really stepped up and showed that he is ready and he is fit. As long as he stays good, he should be on top,” Bolt said during a conversation with the official Olympics page on Instagram Live.

Bromell made the USA Tokyo Olympics 2020 team by winning the trials after clocking 9.77s. Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be his second Olympic Games. Bromell finished eighth in the men’s 100m final at Rio 2016 with a time of 10.06s. The American was battling an injury at the time of his first Olympic appearance in Rio, which ultimately pushed him to the bottom of the table. Interestingly, Bolt’s debut 200m race at Athens 2004 was also marred by an injury.

Other sprinters to watch out for

Even as the young USA athlete remains a favourite given his current time and form, the presence of South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Rio 2016 bronze medallist André De Grasse can make for a level-playing field. We cannot discount the US sprinter's own teammates Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley either.

At the recently concluded Diamond League in Monaco, which was considered a dress rehearsal before the final showdown at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Simbine gunned down Bromell and Canada’s Grasse to bag a silver medal. He clocked 9.98s, behind USA’s Ronnie Baker (9.91s). Third place was won by Italy’s European champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs (9.99s). Given his recent exploits, Simbine remains a contender to watch out for. Who knows, South Africa may finally have a 100m Olympic champion after Reggie Walker at London 1908.

Another sprinter who needs to be watched close is André De Grasse. Yes, he is the same athlete who not only levelled up against Usain Bolt in the semi-final of the 100m dash in Rio, but also challenged him to run faster.

In the final, he took home a bronze medal. He also went on to win a silver medal in men’s 200m and another bronze in 4x100m relay event. Definitely not one to succumb to pressure, Andre can spring up a surprise at Tokyo or rather, cause a huge upset for Canada.

Andre De Grasse and Usain Bolt at Rio 2016

USA started the decade with two back-to-back gold medal victories in the men’s 100m at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004. But before that, at Atlanta 1996, Canadian legend and track and field star Donovan Bailey cruised to a gold medal win by setting a world record of 9.84s.

By the looks of the current field set for Tokyo 2020, the 100m dash can be anybody’s race to reclaim glory. Statistically speaking, it won’t just be USA looking for a fresh start at the Olympics, but also South Africa and Canada.

