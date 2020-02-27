Coronavirus scare will not upset the Tokyo Olympics schedule: Kiren Rijiju

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju says the Tokyo Olympics will go on smoothly despite the coronavirus flare-up

What's the story?

The Indian Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijuju said that he is hopeful of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to proceed without any difficulties, despite apprehensions over the fate of the games due to coronavirus threat. The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start from July 24, 2020.

In case you did not know

Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Council (IOC), had said that the Tokyo Olympic Games might have to be called off if the coronavirus epidemic is not brought under control by May. This came after new cases of the coronavirus hitting Japan were confirmed. Pound is a former Canadian swimming champion who has been on the IOC since 1978, making him its longest-serving member.

The heart of the matter

Rijiju who was attending a workshop which was conducted to make the Indian athletes’ familiar about Japanese etiquettes and way of life, was asked about the fate of the Tokyo Olympics to which he replied to The Times of India,

“ Virus China mein hai, Tokyo mein nahi (The virus is in china, not in Tokyo).”

Rijiju stressed that the need of the hour is that all the nations collaborate to combat the coronavirus catastrophe. “We have to fight every situation together. I expect the Tokyo Olympics to start July 24 on time and go ahead smoothl.” he added.

What’s next?

Rijiju has assured that unlike the Rio Olympics, the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo will not encounter any management issues. Keeping in mind the overall well-being of the Indian athletes, it remains to be seen if the coronavirus threat can or cannot cause impediments to India winning medals at the upcoming Tokyo extravaganza.