Ten Countries with one Olympic Gold in Summer Olympics

Summer Olympics is one of the major events that happen once every 4 years. Winning an Individual Gold Medal at these games says a lot about the athlete and the country. For some countries, this gold medal proved to be quite elusive for many years. Here is a list of 10 countries and their corresponding 10 athletes who won the first Individual Gold Medal for their respective countries.

1)Singapore(Joseph Schooling)

They have been sending teams to participate since London 1948 and to their credit, they only had one silver and one bronze Individual medals until Rio 2016.

This all changed when Joseph Schooling took to the swimming arena in 100 m butterfly final. The field was set for Michael Phelps to reign supreme again and prove his dominance in the butterfly event. Apart from Phelps, there was the Hungarian Cseh and South African Chad Le Clos gunning for the gold, but Joseph had other ideas. Joseph won the race in a new Olympic Record time with the three main contenders tied for second place.

History had been made Singapore had their first Individual Gold Medalist in the name of Joseph Schooling. He had beaten his childhood hero Michael Phelps.

Joseph Schooling

2)Jordan(Ahmed AbuGhaush)

Jordan has been participating in the Summer Olympics since 1980 Moscow. Until Rio 2016 they did not have any medals to show for their effort. This all changed in Rio when Ahmed AbuGhaush won Gold in Taekwondo Men's 68 KG Category. This was Jordan's first-ever medal in any Olympic sport. Ahmed defeated 2012 bronze medalist Aleksey Denisenko from Russia to secure gold.

Ahmed AbuGhaush

3)Kosovo(Majlinda Kelmendi)

For some countries, success comes early as it did for Kosovo when they debuted in 2016 Rio Games. Kosovo sent a team of 8 athletes to Rio Games and got a Gold medal in their first outing at the Games. Majilnda Kelmendi had qualified for London Games as well but at that time Kosovo was not recognized by IOC. But she got her chance in 2016 games where she brought Gold in Judo 52Kg Category.

Judo - Olympics: Day 2

