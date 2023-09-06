Diamond League 2023: Top five performances by Indian athletes

The Diamond League Final is scheduled to be held on September 16-17 in Eugene, USA. Only the top-notch athletes from across the globe are able to qualify for the final of this prestigious track and field event. The qualification is based on the points earned during the Diamond League meets.

In India's case, three athletes who qualified for the final are - Neeraj Chopra (in the men's javelin throw), Murali Sreeshankar (in the men's long jump) and Avinash Sable (in the men's 3000m steeplechase). These athletes performed consistently in the 2023 season in their respective events and therefore have earned sufficient points to advance to the final.

Let us now have a look at the top five performances by Indian athletes at the Diamond League 2023:

#1. Neeraj Chopra won the Doha Diamond League 2023

The reigning World champion in the men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra won the Doha leg of the Diamond League with an 88.67m throw. The second position went to Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), while Anderson Peters (Grenada) finished third.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Chopra is the reigning Diamond League champion. He won the final last year in Zurich with an 88.44m throw.

#2. Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne Diamond League 2023

The reigning Olympic champion in men's javelin throw, claimed the top spot on the podium at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League with an 87.66m throw. In this event, the second position went to Julian Weber of Germany, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished third.

#3. Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Zurich Diamond League 2023

After winning gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Neeraj took part in the Zurich leg of the Diamond League. The 25-year-old finished second with an 85.71m throw. After this meet, the overall points collected by him is 23.

In the Zurich meet, Jakub Vadlejch threw 85.86m to claim the top spot, while Julian Weber finished third with an 85.04m throw. These two javelin throwers will pose a big challenge for Chopra at the final as well. However, the World Championships gold medalist (in men's javelin throw) is a top contender for the coveted trophy.

#4. Murali Sreeshankar finished third at the Paris Diamond League 2023

India's talented long jumper Murali Sreeshankar leapt 8.09m at the Paris meet to finish in third position. The first spot was claimed by Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.13m) of Greece, while Simon Ehammer (8.11m) of Switzerland finished second.

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that Sreeshankar has made it to the final with 14 qualification points earned overall. Not to forget, he has a personal best jump of 8.41m (at the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships). The 24-year-old has crossed the 8m mark on several occasions this year.

#5. Avinash Sable at the Silesia Diamond League 2023

India's promising athlete Avinash Mukund Sable clocked an impressive timing of 8:11:63s at the Silesia meet to finish sixth in the men's 3000m steeplechase. His timing was good enough to earn him a qualification spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco finished in first position. The second spot went to Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya, while Leonard Bett finished third.

It must be noted that Sable has entered the final by accumulating 11 qualification points overall. The Commonwealth Games silver medalist has a personal best timing of 8:11:20s. The 28-year-old will aim to do well in the upcoming final.

It is a great sign that three Indian athletes have made it to the final of the high-profile track and field event. Competing against the leading athletes of the world is also good for them ahead of the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

The Indian athletics squad has been impressive at the Asian Games in the previous editions. This year as well, expectations are high. Particularly, Neeraj Chopra is the top contender for gold in the men's javelin throw at the continental event. He won the gold medal in 2018 in Jakarta and will aim to defend his title in 2023 in Hangzhou.

In addition, Murali Sreeshankar and Avinash Sable are also strong contenders for a podium finish in their respective events at the 2023 Asian Games. Having competed throughout the year at some really big events, they will be ready to excel at the Asiad as well.