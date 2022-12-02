Do Athing Mu and Sydney McLaughlin share the same coach?

Young Athing Mu has come out and claimed that she has switched camps to better prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, joining her fellow sprinter Sydney McLaughlin. The Olympic gold medalist, in her social media post, said:

"I'm excited for this opportunity to train with the track and field legend Bob Kersee."

Let's take a look at the journey Athing Mu has made to reach this point.

Athing Mu's career so far

Athing Mu raced 36 times in 2021 and won almost every single event she participated in, with the exception of a second-place finish in the 400-meter sprint at the NCAA indoor meet. Mu then turned professional and signed a deal with renowned sporting brand Nike.

The 20-year-old athlete then qualified for the 800-meter that she went on to win in American record time at the Tokyo Olympics. This year at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Mu beat prominent stars Keely Hodgkinson of the UK and Kenyan Mary Moraa.

Throughout her young career, Mu resided and trained in Texas under the guidance of Milton Mallard. That was before she decided to move to Los Angeles to train under Bob Kersee. Looking forward to the experience, she added to her post by saying:

"Coach Kersee has the capability to further enhance my running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my greatest potential."

Mu Wins Gold at the World Athletics Championships Oregon, 2022

Athing Mu's new coach, Bob Kersee

Bob Kersee is an American track and field coach. His name rings around the track and field community as being one of the most decorated coaches in the game.

In his career, Kersee has coached several athletes to success in the World Championships, Diamond League, and the Olympics. He has coached a hoarde of athletes including Allyson Felix, Dawn Harper, Andre Phillips, and Shawn Crawford.

He excels in coaching sprinters, having coached Olympic gold medalists in the 100-, 400-meter hurdles, and the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter sprints. He is also very well-known for coaching his wife, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, to two Olympic gold medals and a heptathlon world record that she holds to this day.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee and husband Bob Kersee signing autographs, 1998

Athing Mu's new teammate, Sydney McLaughlin

Athing Mu joins Bob Kersee and his hoard of seriously fast athletes in Los Angeles, the most prominent of which is American hurdle superstar Sydney McLaughlin. Mu is certainly aware of McLaughlin's skills, having run alongside her at the Tokyo Olympics to win gold in the 4x400 relay. Another sprinter who was a part of the gold-winning relay team was also training under Kersee at the time: the legendary Allyson Felix.

Sydeny McLaughlin sets new world record at the World Athletics Championships Oregon, 2022

Sydney McLaughlin first made a name for herself in 2019 by winning the 400-meter hurdles at the Diamond League. In the same year, she went on to win gold in the 4x400 relay and silver in the 400-meter hurdles at the World Championships in Doha. She was recognized as a prominent hurdler after these performances. She lived up to expectations by winning gold in Tokyo, and went on to win gold at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

McLaughlin is certainly a bright star and Mu joining her will strengthen their chemistry and sharpen their abilities.

