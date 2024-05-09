Doha Diamond League 2024: Schedule, order of events, match timings, and where to watch

Doha Diamond League 2024 will be the third round of Diamond League, which will take place on May 10, Friday at the Qatari capital of Doha after the successful start of the season in Xiamen and Suzhou in April 2024.

The world’s best track and field athletes will be part of the Seashore Group Doha meeting. A host of Olympic and world champions will compete at the Qatar Sports Club.

Men’s javelin, men’s long jump, women’s 800m, men’s 400m, men’s 1500m, and women’s pole vault are some of the major track and field events part of the competition on Friday.

Reigning Olympic, world, and Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra will participate in the javelin throw event alongside former world champion Anderson Peters and Olympic medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

Neeraj Chopra won the Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 with an 88.44m throw and started his 2023 campaign with a stunning win in Doha. He would be aiming to continue his good form in 2024 as well.

Olympic long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou will also be hoping to get back his Diamond League title this year after failing to win in last year’s final over Switzerland's Simon Ehammer.

Four-time Diamond League champion Timothy Cheruiyot will be seen back in action in the men’s 1500m. Also, his fellow compatriot Mary Moraa will take on Jemma Reekie in the women's 800m

Doha Diamond League 2024: Schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)

100m Boys, 7:48 PM

100m Girls, 7:56 PM

4x100m Boys, 8:04 PM

4x100m Girls, 8:12 PM

400m Men Heat B, 8:20 PM

Discus Men, 8:25 PM

Pole Vault Women, 8:32 PM

800m Men, 8:38 PM

400m Men Heat A, 8:48 PM

Long Jump Men, 8:53 PM

400m Women, 8:58 PM

100m Men, 9:08 PM

400m Hurdles Men, 9:18 PM

400m Men, 9:34 PM

High Jump Women, 9:40 PM

800m Women, 9:43 PM

200m Men, 9:53 PM

1500m Women, 10:04 PM

Javelin Men, 10:12 PM

5000m Women, 10:15 PM

1500m Men, 10:38 PM

100m Hurdles Women, 10:48 PM

100m Women, 10:58 PM

400m Hurdles Men, 11:08 PM

3000m Steeplechase Men, 11:18 PM

Doha Diamond League 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

Doha Diamond League will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast on TV will be available on Sports 18.