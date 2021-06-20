Indian Grand Prix 4: How can Dutee Chand qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The Indian Grand Prix 4 commences on 21st June 2021 at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Punjab. The event has been specially organized for Indian track and field athletes who are hoping to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Among them is India's sprint queen Dutee Chand.

Two-time Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand is likely to make headlines at the Indian Grand Prix 4 as she will be eyeing an Olympic berth.

Dutee made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games but didn't go beyond the heats after she finished 7th with a timing of 11.69 seconds.

Dutee Chand, India's fastest 100m female sprinter, has been struggling to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

On Monday, she will feature in the 100m, 200m sprints and 4x100m women's relay at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in NIS, Patiala.

Dutee to eye Olympic qualification mark at Indian Grand Prix

Dutee Chand holds the national record in women's 100m with a timing of 11.22 seconds, which she achieved at the National Open Championships in 2019. However, the Olympic qualification mark is 11.15 seconds for a 100m sprint.

In February 2021, she won the Indian Grand Prix-1 100m race by clocking 11.51 seconds, her first sprint event in 15 months.

This means Dutee Chand has to improve her timing at the Indian Grand Prix 4 to book her spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dutee will have to push beyond her limits to achieve the qualification mark. If she does, she will be India's first female sprinter to clock a 100m sprint in under 11.20 seconds.

Dutee Chand will also compete in the 200m sprint, squaring off against Hima Das at the Indian Grand Prix 4.

Dutee Chand has a chance to qualify for the mega-event in Japan next month based on her world ranking as well. As per the World Athletics rankings, she is ranked 42 among the stipulated number of 56 sprinters for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Nonetheless, Dutee Chand will try her best to achieve an Olympic qualification mark to be on the safer side.

Dutee Chand's chance of qualifying for the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics

The women's 4x100m relay team has a tough task on their hands to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. According to the Olympic qualification criteria, only the top 16 teams can qualify for the Olympics in Japan next month.

The top eight countries from each event at the 2019 World Athletics Championships will have their spot secured at the Tokyo Olympics. The remainder of the eight teams are picked based on final World Athletics Rankings, which will be released on 29th June 2021.

Things are looking tough at the moment for the women's 4x100m relay team as they are currently ranked 22nd in the World Athletics Rankings. However, they can make it to the top 16 teams if they improve their timing at the Indian Grand Prix 4.

The Indian women's 4x100m relay team of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Anjum Devi and Dhana Lakshmi was supposed to compete at the World Athletics Relay in May 2021. But they pulled out at the last moment after Anjum Devi suffered an injury.

Dutee's competitors at the Indian Grand Prix 4

Dutee Chand will be up against Himashree Roy in the women's 100m. Himashree Roy is a 4x100m relay bronze-medalist at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships.

The Kolkata sprinter once held the national record in the women's 100m with a timing of 11.60 seconds at the 68th State Athletics Championships in 2018. Himashree is also hoping to make a cut for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In the women's 200m sprint, Dutee will face off against Hima Das and Dhanalakshmi. Hima Das is a strong contender and favorite to qualify for the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But the Odisha sprinter could give a tough fight to Assam's Dhing Express at the Indian Grand Prix 4.

Tamil Nadu's Dhanalakshmi came into the limelight after shattering PT Usha's 23-year-old meet record by completing the race in 23.26 seconds in March 2021. Hailing from the Gundur village of Tiruchirapalli, the meet record holder is in hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava