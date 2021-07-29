Dutee Chand women's 100m athletics preview (30 July) - When and where to watch, timings (IST)

Dutee Chand is a trailblazer for sprints in India. From scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the 30th Summer Universiade 2019 in Naples to making her second Olympic appearance in Tokyo this year, she's come a long way.

Dutee took inspiration from her elder sister, who is also a sprinter. She used to look at her sister running at the river banks and got motivated to take up athletics.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the third Indian woman to participate in the Women's 100 meters in the history of the Summer Games. However, she did not move beyond the heats stage after she clocked 11.69 seconds to complete her race.

In 2019, Dutee set a national record of 100m by clocking 11.26 seconds (joint fastest along with Rachita Mistry) at the Asian Athletics Championships. She bettered her record later that year with a 11.22 finish at the National Open Athletics Championships.

She also won a bronze medal in the 200m race with the timing of 23.24 seconds at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha. Dutee, who has qualified for the women’s 100m and 200m races, will look for redemption in Tokyo.

Dutee participated in the Indian National Grand Prix-4 at Patiala, where she clocked 11:17 seconds in 100m and set a new national record. Despite her valiant efforts, the Indian sprinter fell short of 0.02 seconds and failed to secure an Olympic berth via direct qualification.

After faltering her chances of direct qualification, Dutee later managed to make it through to the Olympics 2021, in both 100m and 200m races via the World Rankings quota. Her overall world ranking of 44 in 100m and 51 in 200m have made her eligible for qualifying for Tokyo.

Dutee Chand is a fierce Indian athlete who has fought many battles on and off the pitch over her career. Dutee is India's first openly gay athlete and has inspired millions with her fearlessness.

Exposure is the key to great performances and Dutee has capitalized on every given opportunity. The Indian sprinter's success at the Asian Games and Asian Championships, as well as 2019 Naples will be a great source of motivation for Dutee.

Dutee, the poster girl for Indian athletics this time around, will look to better her performance from her last Olympics and is carrying the hopes of millions of people. Dutee will be in action from July 30th onwards.

Dutee 100m time and schedule( IST)

Dutee will be in action in the Women's 100m Round 1 Heat on July 30. Timings-8:10 am (IST).

Olympic stadium 🏟 at Tokyo 2020 pic.twitter.com/ezoa8tAUrI — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 28, 2021

Dutee 100m live telecast details:

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

