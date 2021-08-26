Elaine Thompson all set to make history at the Lausanne Diamond meet

Elaine Thompson Herah put the whole world at notice after her brilliant performance at the Eugene Diamond meet last week. The 29-year-old was too fast for her opponents, as she bagged gold after completing the race in 10.54 secs.

Her timing was just 0.5 secs shy of the world record set by Florence Joyner in 1988. However, the 5-time Olympic gold medalist has another chance of achieving this feat.

Elaine will once again be up against a stacked line-up of athletes at the Lausanne meet on Thursday. The Jamaican will look to repeat her exploits from the Eugene meet and continue her stellar run at the international level.

I hope the weather is like this tomorrow “cah tek the cold 🥶 vibes”

#history#historybooks pic.twitter.com/TomLMak5OQ — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) August 25, 2021

Elaine Thompson and her brilliance at the Eugene meet

Elaine Thompson was crowned the Olympic champion after her brilliant performance in Tokyo. Just two weeks after her triumph the Jamaican was all set to do what she loved the most. She blitzed past her opponents to bag the gold medal in a split time of 10.54 secs in Oregon. Speaking at the Lausanne Diamond Meet press conference, Elaine said:

Not bad for a diamond league season 100m opener. New PB, NR, DLR second fastest time ever. Thank you all so much for the love and support. Continuous improvement is the order of the day. 😘 #Hiswill #HisGlory #HistoryBooks #Faith#Fearless pic.twitter.com/MAWniHKgKh — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) August 21, 2021

"Honestly, going to Prefontaine there was no intention of breaking the world record, it was a normal workday for me and I came out with a PB after a tiring championships. 10.5 is definitely in my reach, but I wouldn't say its a target right now."

Elaine Thompson has made her intentions clear for the Lausanne Diamond meet

After a jaw-dropping performance at the Eugene meet, the Olympic champion is now all set for a stellar run at the Lausanne track in Switzerland. However, she will be facing 6 of the runners she outran at the Olympics in Tokyo. The task is humongous, but Elaine will be up for the challenge. Speaking about Flo-Jo's world record at the press conference, Elaine said:

From a tiny dot on the world map shines “UNDIMMABLE” stars. Stars that gives powerful rays that brightens the world. Happy 59th JAMAICA truly a blessed nation. @usainbolt #HistoryBooks #HisGlory #jamaica #Nationofstars #licklebutwitalawah pic.twitter.com/1I9urbjRm6 — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) August 6, 2021

'I've normally watched her races and I see her mechanics were super good. The way she ran her races they were so easy and smooth. So I try to do pretty much the same as how she did. I don't think I'm perfect yet, but I'm working on that. She's a good inspiration for the sport. "

Elaine is pretty much one of the best track athletes for Jamaica. Having won 5 Olympic medals and a world championship, she now has her eyes set on the 33-year-old record set by Florence Joyner.

"A few years ago a question was thrown to me, if I could break the record?. I was like, no, it's not possible, I am not eyeing that right now. But for me to run a 10.54 that is definitely within reach. So therefore anything is possible. So yes, it's possible to break that record."

Also Read: Lausanne Diamond League 2021 / Athletissima 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timings, tickets and live streaming details

Edited by Diptanil Roy