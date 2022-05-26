Eugene Diamond League 2022: When and where to watch, event timings, tickets, live streaming details

After enthralling in Doha and Birmingham, the athletic caravan is now all set for the Eugene Diamond League, commonly known as the Prefontaine Classic, scheduled to be held from May 27-28.

Hayward Field is all decked up to host the cream of the athletics world as intense rivalries promise to make the Eugene Diamond League a humdinger.

The women's competitions are the two mile, 5,000m, high jump, long jump, 100m, discus, 100m hurdles, 1,500m, 800m, 3,000m steeplechase and the 200m events.

The men's events include the 5,000m, 1,500m, pole vault, 400m hurdles, 5,000m, 400m, shot put, 100m and the Bowerman Mile race.

All eyes will be on Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100m event, a happy hunting field for the athlete. It was at Hayward Field where Thompson-Herah set a personal best in the 2021 edition of the Diamond League. She will be up against Sha'Carri Richardson, Dina Asher-Smith and the likes of Shericka Jackson.

In the women's 200m event, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce along with Mujinga Kambundji and Shaunae Miller, will be setting the tracks on fire.

Armand Mondo Duplantis will be gunning to breach the 6.15m mark in the men's pole vault as Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be keen to retain the Bowerman Mile race winner title.

Sifan Hassan will be the one to watch in the women's 5,000m event and she will need to stave off a stiff challenge from Francine Niyonsaba, who is gunning to set a world record.

In the men's 100m event, USA's Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles and Andre De Grasse are in the mix. The notable absentee is Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs, who has pulled out of the Eugene Diamond League due to a muscle injury.

Event timings of Eugene Diamond League

The Eugene Diamond League starts with the Women's Two Mile race on Friday, May 27 and events continue on Saturday, May 28.

May 27 (All timings in PST)

20:55: Women's Two Mile

21:12: Women's 5,000m

21:35: Men's 5000m

May 28

12:20: Women's High Jump

12:29: Men's 1,500m

12:33: Women's Long Jump

12:56: Men's Pole Vault

13:04: Men's 400m hurdles

13:10: Men's 5,000m

13:33: Women's 100m

13:38: Women's dicus

13:43: Women's 100m hurdles

13:49: Women's 1,500m

14:00: Men's 400m

14:04: Men's shot put

14:06: Women's 800m

14:14: Women's 3,000m steeplechase

14:33: Women's 200m

14:39: Bowerman Mile

14:52: Men's 100m

When and where to watch Eugene Diamond League & live streaming details

The Diamond League's official YouTube channel will live stream the events.

Several broadcasters will have a live telecast of the Eugene Diamond League.

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

NBC Sports, USATF TV+ / RunnerSpace +PLUS, Peacock Premium: USA

BBC: United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man

CBC: Canada

Cineplex: Thailand

Flow Sports: West Indies islands

Fox Sports: Australia

Measat: Malaysia

Sky Deutschland: Germany

SRG: Switzerland

Starhub: Singapore

Supersport: African continent

Viacom 18: India

Live results from the Prefontaine Classic will also be updated on the official Diamond League page.

Social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter will have regular updates too.

Ticket details of Eugene Diamond League

Tickets for the Diamond League are available on GoDucks. Fans can download the app and purchase tickets.

