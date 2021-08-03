Explained: Strengths and weaknesses of Tajinderpal Singh Toor ahead of Olympics 2021 shotput qualification round

India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor is all set for his maiden Olympics appearance on August 3. The athlete is at the peak of his career, constantly trying to outweigh his own personal performance.

With the Olympics inching towards the end of the edition, and with very few Indian athletes left to perform, all the attention will be on Tajinderpal later today.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor's performance highlights:

Tajinderpal has had outstanding outings in the last few years. He has been consistent and has bettered his performances very often.

In 2017, Tajinderpal recorded his personal best throw of 20.40m at the Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala. Even after giving his best, he fell short of the World Championships qualification standard of 20.50m.

He won silver at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 19.77m, but unfortunately missed out on gold by 0.03m.

In 2018, Tajinderpal clinched gold at the Asian Games held in Jakarta. He pulled off a mammoth throw of 20.75m.

Tajinder Toor qualified for the Olympics with a throw of 21.49m in the 2021 Indian Grand Prix-4 held in Patiala, clearing the 21.10m qualification standard. His Grand Prix throw helped him surpass his national as well as Asian records.

Tajinderpal Toor strengths and weaknesses

Strengths: Tajinderpal's strength has to be his quality and consistent performances. With all the outstanding outings that he has had recently, it's going to boost his momentum stepping onto the field in Tokyo.

He threw a 20+ score at the Asian Games. Despite this being Tajinder's first Olympic appearance, he has had the exposure to step up and perform on the bigger stage.

Weakness: A lot of players who have done well in the Asian Games, World Championship, etc have been seen succumbing to the Olympic pressure. If Tajinderpal manages to adapt and capitalize on the conditions, it will help him in exhibiting much better output. However, for now, the trend in the Tokyo Olympics will weigh on his mind.

Tajinderpal has been through a lot of fluctuations in terms of fitness. He fractured his wrist and was in pain for a long time. However, he has recovered now and will look to give his best in Tokyo later today. India will hope to witness a stunning performance from Tajinder and hope that he is fit and painfree while he performs at the Olympics.

Tajinderpal Toor shotput schedule

Indian shortput thrower Tajinderpal will be in action at the Olympics on August 3rd. at 3:45 pm (IST).

