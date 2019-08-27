Fast&Up sign long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan

India’s elite runner emphasises on nutrition and hydration as he vies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification

Fast&Up, India’s leading sports and active nutrition brand today announced the signing of athlete Govindan Lakshmanan. The Tamil Nadu born athlete rose to fame when he won a double gold in the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre Asian Championship 2017 in Orissa.

In the 2015 Wuhan Asian Championship, the long-distance runner won the bronze in the 5,000 metres with a time of 13.36.62 and silver in the 10,000 metres with a time of 29.42.81. During the 18thAsian Games 2018, Laksmanan was unfortunate to have missed a medal. He won the bronze medal in the 10,000 metre race but was disqualified due to a minor infringement when his foot touched the inside lane.

Even though Lakshmanan missed out on the medal the then Sports Minister of India, Rajyavardhan Rathore felicitated the athlete and also called him a “champ”.

The athlete who was elated about his new partnership with Fast&Up said, “It’s just been three months since I started using Fast&Up and I can see a lot of difference in the way I run and feel. Nutrition plays a very important role for any athlete. Good nutrition helps in avoiding injuries, improving performance and also helps in good recovery. Even a normal person should have good nutrition. As a long-distance runner we put in 150 kms of running a week and it is very important we take supplements along with normal healthy food.”

Fast&Up CEO, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal who was excited about the new signing said, “We hope to help Lakshmanan achieve his dream of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games by increasing his performance through Fast&Up. He is among the best long-distance runners in the Asia and we are immensely proud to be associated with the athlete.”

Fast&Up is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes which include Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, India’s highest ranked table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and footballer Iain Hume.