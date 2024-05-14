Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Day 3 Schedule, order of events, and where to watch - May 14

The third day (May 14) of the Federation Cup Athletics 2024 will see seven medal events take place in the afternoon session.

The seven events are the Men's Hammer Throw, Women's Pole Vault, Men's Shot Put, Men's Long Jump, Women's Discus Throw, Men's 3000m Steeple Chase, and Women's 3000m Steeple Chase.

Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Jeswin Aldrin will compete in the Men's Long Jump final. Both players will fight for the gold medal and will also aim for a ticket to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, fan-favorite Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the Men's Shot Put final, with his eyes on the Paris Olympics qualification.

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Schedule, order of events, and match timings (All are in IST)

Forenoon Session

Men's 1500m (Round 1) - 6:20 AM

Women's 100m Hurdles (Heptathlon) - 6:45 AM

Men's 100m (Round 1) - 7:10 AM

Women's High Jump (Heptathlon) - 7:10 AM

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualifying Round Group 1) - 7:15 AM

Men's 400m (Round 1) - 7:50 AM

Women's 400m (Round 1) - 8:30 AM

Afternoon Session

Men's Hammer Throw (Final) - 5:40 PM

Women's Pole Vault (Final) - 6:00 PM

Women's Shot Put (Heptathlon) - 6:20 PM

Women's 100m (Round 1) - 6:30 PM

Men's 100m (Semi-Final) - 6:50 PM

Men's Long Jump (Final) - 7:00 PM

Men's Shot Put (Final) - 7:10 PM

Women's 200m (Heptathlon) - 7:20 PM

Women's Discus Throw (Final) - 7:30 PM

Women's 400m (Semi-Final) - 7:40 PM

Men's 400m (Semi-Final) - 8:00 PM

Men's 3000m Steeple Chase (Final) - 8:25 PM

Women's 3000m Steeple Chase (Final) - 8:45 PM

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Where to watch?

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 will be live-streamed on the Athletics Federation of India's official YouTube channel. However, the events won't be live on TV.