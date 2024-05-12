Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Where to watch the competition live in India?

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 15 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The tournament will witness several players in action across various events, with the athletes having their eyes set on the Paris Olympics 2024. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena and DP Manu will compete in the javelin throw event.

Jeswin Aldrin will compete in the men's long jump with the aim of breaching the Olympic Qualification mark. Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will be in action in the triple jump event.

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will ply his trade in the men's shot put. He will look to defend his gold medal at the Senior Nationals in Bhubaneshwar. The 29-year-old athlete will have to throw 21.50m at the event to secure a Paris Olympics berth.

Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will compete in the men's 400m race. Defending champion Rajesh, who won gold with a time of 45.75 seconds last year, will look to secure a quota in Paris Olympics 2024.

The Olympic qualification timing for the men's 400m race is set at 45 seconds.

Vithya Ramraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, and Subha Venkatesan will be in action in the women's 400m race. Meanwhile, Shaili Singh will have to jump 6.86m in the women's long jump event to earn a ticket to Paris.

Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 will be live-streamed on the Athletics Federation of India's official YouTube channel. The events on all four days will be streamed on YouTube.

The forenoon and afternoon sessions will have separate stream links, which can be found on AFI's official YouTube channel. However, the events won't be live on TV.