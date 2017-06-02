Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships: Tintu Luka collapses during 800m event

The athlete complained of breathlessness and was taken to a hospital following her collapse mid-race.

Indian track and field athlete, Tintu Luka

What’s the story?

Indian track and field athlete, Tintu Luka, collapsed mid-race during the women’s 800m event today at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships, and has been taken to a hospital.

The context

One of the most prestigious tournaments in India, the 21st edition of the Federation Cup is taking place in Patiala this year. The tournament started on Thursday and has over 700 athletes from the country competing in the events.

Among some of the top names who have registered for the tournament in different disciplines was the national record holder, Luka.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Luka collapsed on the track in the middle of her race. She complained of breathlessness and was taken to the hospital. She fell down just past the 300m mark and there haven’t been any reports of a serious injury yet. The doctors, meanwhile, have said that Luka suffered a heat stroke.

Tintu Luka collapses on track in womens 800m at Federation Cup. Complains of breathlessness and taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/vsvRfCrrUz — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 2, 2017



Luka, who has been training under the Olympian P. T. Usha, has had a noteworthy career so far. She represented India at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, aside from being the 2015 Asian Champion in 800m at the Asian Athletics Championships. Despite having physical limitations, including a bronchial infection, she has shown her promise on the tracks.

Given that the maximum temperature today was 45 degrees, it is not surprising that the 28-year-old suffered a heat stroke. Several other athletes also complained of dizziness due to the heat.

Originally slated to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, the tournament had to be shifted to Patiala owing to the fact that the throwing events could not be conducted in the stadium.

The first day of the tournament witnessed a record-breaking performance from Sarita Singh of Uttar Pradesh in the women’s hammer throw event. Men and women’s 5000m final, men and women’s 400m, women’s shot put and high jump were the other events that took place on the day.

What’s next?

The Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships act as a qualification tournament for the Asian Athletics Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Bhubaneshwar from July 6 to 9 this year.

Luka, meanwhile, will hope to regain her strength at the earliest.

Author’s take

While the unfortunate incident at the race today may have sealed Luka’s fate at the Asian Athletic Championships this year, her skill and experience on the tracks, coupled with persistent effort may lead her to bigger and better opportunities in the future.