Four National Records set at Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4

The Indian Grand Prix 4 or IGP 4 is the fourth edition of the event being conducted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to give Indian athletes an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The event is being held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Many Indian athletes could not participate in the Tokyo qualification event held in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Hence AFI decided to hold the fourth Indian Grand Prix this year. The first three IGP were held between February and March 2021.

The IGP4 will have the following events: 400m, 1500m, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw, and 400m hurdles for men and 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, discus throw, javelin throw and 4x100m relay for women. Notable absentees from the event are sprinter Muhammad Anas, ace discus thrower Seema Antil and Asian gold medalist Jinson Johnson.

But there are some prominent athletes in action at IGP 4 as well. They are Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Day 2 of IGP 4 witnessed several galant efforts and four national records being set in due process. Here is a look at the records that were set and the athletes who achieved those distinctions.

The records were set in the following events: men's shot put, women's 100m, women's discus throw and women's 4x100m relay.

Dutee Chand for the women's relay team, shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur were the stars of the show.

Dutee Chand could have missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo games by a whisker but she still has a chance to represent India in the women's 100m. But Tejinderpal Singh Toor is already on his way to the Olympic games.

