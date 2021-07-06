Four years after doctors told him he can't run, Sarthak Bhambri scripts fairytale to claim Tokyo Olympics 2020 berth

Delhi sprinter Sarthak Bhambri has come a long way after suffering a career-threatening knee injury five summers ago. The athlete is on the cusp of making his Olympics debut for India in the mixed 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a decidedly uphill battle.

In the final selection trials conducted by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to select 400m runners for the mixed 4x400m relay team on Sunday in Patiala, Sarthak Bhambri finished first with a time of 47.73 seconds to get the nod of the AFI. Alex Anthony, who finished second with a time of 47.83 seconds, was also selected for the mixed 4x400m relay squad.

“I’m elated at the prospect of going to the Olympics as the doctor had told me in 2017 that I will never be able to run again post knee surgery. It was a challenging task to make a comeback, but I made it,” the 22 year-old 400m sprinter said of making his international debut.

Sarthak Bhambri overcame the pandemic challenge

Bhambri says that he couldn’t find a place to train last year due to the raging pandemic.

“I was in the AFI development group and training at the national camp in Patiala. Due to escalating Covid-19 crises several athletes in the development group were asked to leave the camp. It was a difficult phase of my life and hard to explain. But I managed to train outside the camp in Patiala at odd hours to stay fit,” Sarthak Bhambri said of overcoming the odds in 2020.

Having regained basic fitness in 2020, the Delhi sprinter managed to finish fourth in the men’s 400m race at the Federation Cup in March. His performance enabled him to get selected for the World Athletics Relays Silesia 2021 in May in Poland, but due to visa issues the European tour was canceled.

“Poland was my first international event, but the Indian team couldn’t compete at the World Athletics Relays Silesia 2021 due to visa restriction for Indians due to the second wave of virus in India,” added Sarthak Bhambri.

At the beginning of 2017, Sarthak Bhambri felt a pain in his right knee. He was unable to run without feeling pain and had to undergo surgery. The period post knee surgery was even more traumatic for him as the doctor told him he might not run again.

“I was very upset that I will not be able to run again. I wanted to give it one last try and went for seven long months of rehabilitation. At the end of 2017, I could jog. Then gradually I started running and could sprint. I couldn't believe myself,” recalls Sarthak Bhambri.

On his comeback, Sarthak Bhambri won two gold medals in 200m/400m sprints with a meeting record at the Delhi State Athletics Championships.

“Performance at the state meet might not get a nod of the national selection committee but it was a big motivation factor for me. It was like a dream come true for me. I was happy that I’m able to run again,” said Sarthak Bhambri.

The next stop for Sarthak Bhambri is Japan. And the sprinter is keen to make his country proud.

“Represent country in a major track and field competition in 2021 is a big personal achievement after recovering from a career threatening knee injury in 2017,” said the Delhi sprinter.

Also read: How being short didn't stop hurdles athlete Anu Raghavan from etching a name in Indian athletics

Edited by S Chowdhury