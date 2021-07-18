From nearly quitting athletics to becoming a World Champion, the inspiring story of Dalilah Muhammad

Dalilah Muhammad is an American track and field athlete who specializes in the 400 meters hurdles. She was born in an American-Muslim family on 7 February, 1990 in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

Dalilah had an inclination towards athletics as a child. She participated in several track and field events including sprints, hurdles and high jump. She won several titles while studying at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens.

With an athlete of Dalilah's caliber, the world often gets hysterical about Olympic medals, national records, World Championships and accolades. Often consigned to oblivion are all the non-glorious personal hesitations and back-pedals of a career.

Dalilah Muhammad almost ended her athletics career

Dalilah studied at the University of Southern California. In 2012, she realized she could have a solid career thanks to her academic performance. Even though she kept winning titles in hurdles, she was not satisfied.

Dalilah was not a top name at the US Olympic trials 2012. Thinking it was all over, she did not want to continue.

She also discussed this with her college coaches, saying she would be done with athletics soon after her graduation, post the 2012 trials. She did not know that she would dominate the most arduous of the sports - 400m hurdles - a few years later.

But with support and backing from her parents and others, Dalilah continued to practice and went on with the track and field.

Dalilah Muhammad made a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Dalilah Muhammad's dominance was on display when she swept away an Olympic gold in the 400m hurdles at Rio 2016. This was special since she was not the favorite to win a medal. Making a comeback after struggling with injuries in 2013-14, Dalilah clocked 53.13 seconds at her maiden Summer Games.

Dalilah Muhammad- 2016 Rio Olympics (400m Hurdles)

And then, winning turned into a habit for the ace American hurdler. In 2017, she won her first world medal, clinching silver in the 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships.

Dalilah Muhammad's dream year - 2019

2019 was a wild year for Dalilah. She ran 400m hurdles in a record time of 52.19 seconds, shattering a 16 year old world record in the middle of a downpour.

Soon after, Dalilah broke her own record with a spectacular run of 52.16 seconds at the 2019 World Championships. She is only second to Sally Gunnell to have won the Olympic title and broken the world record.

World record alert- Dalilah Muhammad

She also took home a gold in the 4x400m Relay, clocking 3:18.92 seconds at the World Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin, her teammate and rival, broke Dalilah's record in Doha with a 51.90 seconds run during the Olympic Trials in 2021.

Looking at Dalilah's recent performances, it is only fair to say that she has her sights set on repeating her Rio Olympics feat at Tokyo 2020.

