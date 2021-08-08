Full list of Neeraj Chopra's international medals: State, Instagram, birthplace, family members and more

Neeraj Chopra has done it. He has won India's first ever Olympic gold in athletics and engraved his name in the country's sporting history. The man with the golden arm cleared a mammoth distance of 87.58m in his second attempt to bestow India with a long-due medal at the 2021 Olympics.

Neeraj's throw in Tokyo was not his best in terms of numbers, but it is the most prodigious achievement of his career by far.

IT'S JAVELIN GOLD FOR INDIA 🇮🇳@Neeraj_chopra1 is the #Tokyo2020 javelin champion with 87.58m!



He becomes the first Indian athlete in history to win an #Olympics title in #athletics pic.twitter.com/YEj5IaL8ML — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 7, 2021

Other achievements in Neeraj Chopra's career

2018 Commonwealth Games: Neeraj became India's first gold medalist in javelin at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with a throw of 86.47m.

2018 Asian Games: He clinched gold by throwing a distance of 88.06m at the Asian Games in Jakarta, bettering his own national record of 86.48m.

2021 Portugal: Neeraj Chopra raked up a gold medal at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa, Lisbon.

2017 Asian Championships: He won gold at the Asian Athletic championship in 2017, with a throw of 85.23 meters.

The gold in Tokyo is the latest feather in his already decorated cap, and will probably go down as the greatest moment of his career.

THE KING BRINGS IT HOME 🇮🇳



125 years of wait ends here in AFI's 75th year. We are speechless champion #NeerajChopra#Tokyo2020 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/w0WFmYTch7 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2021

While Neeraj bagged gold, the Czech duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely won silver and bronze respectively.

Neeraj Chopra's Biography

State: Panipat, Haryana, India

Date of birth: 24 December 1997

Instagram: Neeraj Chopra

Family: Satish Kumar (father), Saroj Devi (mother), Sangeeta, Sarita (Sisters)

With Neeraj Chopra's win, the 2021 Olympics has been India's best ever, with four bronze, two silver and one gold. With seven medals, India surpassed its previous best tally of six from the 2012 London Olympics.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K