Gurbachan Singh Randhawa resigns as chairman of Athletics Federation of India selection committee 

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa on Tuesday stepped down as the chairman of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee. The two-time Olympian and 1962 Asian Games gold medallist cited advanced age as the reason for his resignation.

Randhawa held the post of chairman of the selection committee for 18 years.

In a letter to the AFI president Adille Sumariwalla and to the media, Randhawa said the time is ripe for someone young to take over the reins.

"I have resigned as the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of India Selection Committee after serving in the position for 18 years. My advancing age makes it difficult for me to give the job my 100 percent. I think it is the right time for me to hand over the reins to a younger person at a time when Indian Athletics is at a very exciting stage of its evolution," he said.

The former Punjab athlete said he was delighted to have two World Athletics Championships medalists during his tenure. He added that Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning feat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the cherry on the cake.

"I am truly delighted that we now have two World Athletics Championships medalists in Anju Bobby George and Neeraj Chopra. The cherry on the cake, of course, is Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Games gold medal in Tokyo 2020. After a number of near misses, including that of my friend the late Milkha Singh in 1960 and PT Usha in 1984, Neeraj Chopra made all our dreams come true," he added.

Robust junior program in athletics in place, says Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa has been associated with the AFI for 63 years in various capacities - as an athlete, a coach, a Government Observer, and finally the chairman of the selection committee.

The former selection committee chairman said the preparation and execution of a robust junior program was one of the highlights of his tenure.

"Besides India’s successes in the Asian Games, Asian Championships, and South Asian Games, we have also seen how the robust junior program, with the National Inter-District Junior Meet as a fabulous competition at the entry-level, has led to successes in age-group competitions both at the Asian and world levels. There can be no better time for me to bid farewell," he wrote in the letter.

Randhawa won the gold medal in the decathlon at the Asian Games in 1962 and finished fifth in the 110m hurdles event in the 1964 Olympic Games, where he was also the flag bearer in the opening ceremony.

