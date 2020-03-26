Hima Das pledges one month's salary to Assam Government; receives praise from Kiren Rijiju for kind gesture

Indian sprinter Hima Das has pledged to donate a month's worth of her salary through the Assam Arogya Nidhi Account.

Hima Das is India's national record holder in the 400m sprint event.

Hima Das

Indian sprinter Hima Das has pledged to donate one month's worth of her salary to the Assam Government citing the need to support those in need during this coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a screeching halt to many sporting events across the world. With many countries pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, it was announced yesterday that the mega event will be held in the summer of 2021.

Hima, who is the national record holder in the 400m category tweeted that she will be donating one month's salary via the Assam Arogya Nidhi Account. This comes after ace shuttler PV Sindhu earlier announced that she was donating ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 26, 2020

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was all in praise for Hima Das's announcement as he took to Twitter and lauded the sprinter's efforts to make a difference.

"Great gesture, Hima Das. Your hard-earned one month's salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! #IndiaFightsCorona " he tweeted.

Great gesture @HimaDas8 🙏

Your hard-earned one month's salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/uLXTDhBBPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 26, 2020

The postponement of the Olympics means that for many athletes such as Dutee Chand, Saina Nehwal and Hima Das herself, there is now a huge window of opportunity to push for a berth at next year's mega event.