How can Avinash Sable qualify for Diamond League Final?

Indian athlete Avinash Sable faces a challenging road in a bid to qualify for the prestigious Diamond League final. In his recent outing at the Silesia Diamond League, Sable finished 14th in the 3000m steeplechase, clocking 8:29.96.

The performance earned him three points, placing him 14th in the overall standings. With the top 10 athletes advancing to the final, Sable has his work cut out for him in the remaining events.

For Avinash Sable to secure a spot in the Diamond League final, he must perform exceptionally well in the upcoming events. He will have to claim a first-place finish in the Zurich Diamond League in September to earn the maximum eight points. This would propel him into the top 10, giving him a shot at qualifying for the final in Brussels, Belgium, in September. The 3000m steeplechase event will not be a part of the events at Rome Diamond League, starting from August 30.

Earlier in the season, Sable impressed at the Paris Diamond League, where he clocked his personal best of 8:09.91 to finish sixth. The Diamond League awards points to the top eight finishers in each event: eight points for first place, seven for second, six for third, and so on, down to one point for eighth place.

As of now, Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu leads the standings with 26 points, followed closely by Kenya's Amos Serem with 25 points. Avinash Sable’s current three-point tally puts him outside the qualification zone, with New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish holding the crucial 10th spot with seven points.

Updated 3000m Steeplechase Standings

Samuel Firewu - 4 events - 26 points

Amos Serem - 4 events - 25 points

Abraham Kibiwot - 3 events - 18 points

Getnet Wale - 3 events - 18 points

Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui - 5 events - 17 points

Soufiane El Bakkali - 2 events - 16 points

Daniel Arce - 3 events - 11 points

Lamecha Girma - 1 event - 8 points

Abrham Sime - 1 event - 8 points

Geordie Beamish - 2 events - 7 points

Ryuji Miura - 2 events - 6 points

Hillary Bor - 2 events - 5 points

Mohamed Tindouft - 1 event - 4 points

Avinash Mukund Sable - 1 event - 3 points

Djilali Bedrani - 1 event - 2 points

Ahmed Jaziri - 1 event - 2 points

Leonard Kipkemoi Bett - 1 event - 1 point

Jean-Simon Desgagnés - 1 event - 1 point

Samuel Duguna - 1 event - 1 point

Simon Sundström - 1 event - 1 point

