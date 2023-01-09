“How do you look so fast standing still!?” – When fans reacted to Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone’s ‘trendy’ photoshoot

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the most exhilarating athletes at any athletic meet in the world today. The sight of the 23-year-old American leaping across the track is a sight to behold. While she is an absolute menace on the track, she is also an outstanding figure off the track as a model and fashion icon.

Working with around 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Sydney posted a picture on her wall last year in collaboration with New Balance. The picture featured the revered runner cladded in an outfit that can only be described as a bold new look. It saw the star wearing sporty shades, a gold top, black pants, and the signature New Balance MADE in USA 990v6.

Fans took to the comments section to voice their opinions:

"How do you look so fast standing still!?"

Most of the people in the comments section were admiring the bold new look that Sydney McLaughlin showed off. Meanwhile, some did not even feel the need to use words:

Fans react to Sydney's new look: Image via Instagram (@sydneymclaughlin16)

New Balance is one of the leading footwear brands in the world, specializing in the production of elite sports shoes. While fans continued to appreciate her toned physique and new fit, some in the comments section also found themselves in disagreement with each other about the shoes.

One stated that the brand made the best shoes for running, while another took the opportunity to voice their discontent with the design of the shoes:

Fans react to Sydney McLaughlin's new look: Image via Instagram (@sydneymclaughlin16)

Among the fans flooding the comments were some pretty famous figures who rallied support behind the hurdler. Taliyah Brooks, an up-and-coming NCAA Pentathlon indoor champion, WNBA team Phoenix Mercury forward Megan Walker, Dutch sprinter and fellow New Balance athlete Laura De Witte, and American track and field athlete Britton Rose Wilson all showed up to support Sydney:

Fellow female athletes rally support behind Sydney: Image via Instagram (@sydneymclaughlin16)

Sydney McLaughlin's career so far

The 23-year-old American hurdler and sprinter specializes in the 400-meter hurdles and is currently the most dominant force in her domain of athletics.

Before she turned professional, Sydney McLaughlin took collegiate hurdling by storm in her first and last season as a student-athlete. She set a collegiate and NCAA record in the 400m hurdles in May 2018.

In June of the same year, she turned professional and signed a sponsorship deal with New Balance that saw her earn an estimated $1.5 million in annual pay.

Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States prior to the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Since then, Sydney has gone on a winning spree. At her first World Championship in 2019, she won a gold medal in the 4×400m relay with team USA and silver in the 400m hurdles. In 2021, she won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the two races and set an Olympic record in the 400m hurdles.

Last year, she did the same at the World Championships in Oregon and shattered the world record in the 400m hurdles.

She looks like the favorite in the 400m hurdles heading to the Paris Olympics in 2024 and all the signs point toward her fulfilling the expectations!

