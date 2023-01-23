How many world records does Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levron has taken her place as one of the finest 400-meter track athletes in the world. While she runs for the United States women's team in the 4x400 meter relay, she truly is in a league of her own when it comes to the 400-meter hurdles.

Sydney first made a name for herself at the Doha World Championships where she won her first professional gold, running for the United States 4x400 meter relay team. Throughout her stellar career, Sydney has set four world records, all in the 400-meter hurdles.

Sydney McLaughlin attends the World Athletics Awards press conference (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin's world records

The 23-year-old set her first world record at the 2020 United States Olympic Trials, competing for a spot in Tokyo. She won the 400-meter hurdles and stopped the clock at 51.90 seconds, ahead of Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell, who finished with 52.42 and 53.70 seconds on the clock, respectively.

In doing so, she shattered the world record previously held by Dalilah Muhammad (52.16), which she set in 2019 at the World Championships in Doha.

In August 2021, Sydney McLaughlin ran at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the 400-meter hurdles. She set a new Olympics record and a new world record by besting her own time!

In the finals, Dalilah Muhammad posted a personal best and became the second woman to break the 52-second barrier. Although posed with dangerous competition, Sydney ran one-sixth of a second faster than Muhammad as they finished with 51.46 and 51.58 on the clock, respectively.

Last year, she began her dominating run at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, while competing for a position at the 2022 World Championships. She finished ahead of Britton Wilson and Shamier Little by posting a time of 51.41 seconds in the finals, shattering her own world record once again.

Sydney McLaughlin sets a world record in the final of the Women 400 Meter Hurdles during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Her latest record stands as the most iconic in the history of female hurdling. On 22 July 2022, Sydney ran in the finals of the 400-meter hurdles and won her first Worlds gold.

After her performance, she left the crowd absolutely stunned and speechless as the board read '50.68'. Not only was this a new world record, it was the first time in the history of the sport where a female athlete had broken the 51-second barrier.

In 2022, for her awe-inspiring performances, she was named female World Athlete of the Year. At the USATF Night of Legends Award Ceremony, she was presented with the Wing Award for Best World Championships Track Performer.

