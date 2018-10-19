"I am looking forward to a day when India bags most gold medals in the Olympics," says Veteran athlete A. Krishnaswamy

During the Asian Meet 2018 at Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

A. Krishnaswamy is a veteran athlete who belongs to Coimbatore and has represented Tamil Nadu on numerous occasions and has more than a 100 medals to his name. Even at the age of 81, he has made a habit to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore daily to guide the youngsters and get himself fit.

Sportskeeda caught up with the athlete for an exclusive chat. Here are some of the excerpts.

SK: How did you begin your athletic career?

I had an interest in sports since my school and college days. However, due to lack of any coaches or any person to guide, I took it upon myself to get trained and be fit.

During my college days, I used to participate in all the open tournaments and have mostly won it. These have been the building blocks of my career.

SK: At what age did you seriously take up sports?

At the age of 55, a close friend of mine joined me in the Masters Athletic Association which functions all over the world right now. I participated in the District meets where I won gold medals that eventually took me to State and National level athletic meets.

SK: What are your biggest achievements?

I bagged a silver medal in the Asia Meet held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. According to me, my best achievement is the silver medal which I bagged in 100 metres held at Sri Lanka in 2006.

SK: What are your main events?

My main events are 80 metres hurdles, Javelin throw and 100 metres. People often wonder how I participate in hurdles at the age of 81.

SK: What inspires you to visit the stadium and practice daily?

I usually go to prepare myself for the tournaments and also guide the upcoming generation athletes. I guide them a lot and also use my experience to the maximum. I take a keen interest in athletes who are energetic and hardworking.

SK: What are the things you wish to achieve or happen?

I want to participate at the World Meet which is to be held at Holland next year. Despite getting selected for the World Meet in Spain this year, I couldn't make it due to unavoidable circumstances.

I am getting myself prepared for the Asian Meet at Malaysia and the World Meet at Holland.

SK: What is your message for the upcoming generation?

I really appreciate the athletes who are taking up sports as their career. I want them to stay inspired and motivated all the time.

They must also be regular in practice and also maintain a good diet with rich supplements in protein and nutrients. I'm looking forward to a day when India bags most gold medals in the Olympics.