×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

"I am looking forward to a day when India bags most gold medals in the Olympics," says Veteran athlete A. Krishnaswamy

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Exclusive
14   //    19 Oct 2018, 19:45 IST

During the Asian Meet 2018 at Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore
During the Asian Meet 2018 at Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

A. Krishnaswamy is a veteran athlete who belongs to Coimbatore and has represented Tamil Nadu on numerous occasions and has more than a 100 medals to his name. Even at the age of 81, he has made a habit to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore daily to guide the youngsters and get himself fit.

Sportskeeda caught up with the athlete for an exclusive chat. Here are some of the excerpts.

SK: How did you begin your athletic career?

I had an interest in sports since my school and college days. However, due to lack of any coaches or any person to guide, I took it upon myself to get trained and be fit.

During my college days, I used to participate in all the open tournaments and have mostly won it. These have been the building blocks of my career.

SK: At what age did you seriously take up sports?

At the age of 55, a close friend of mine joined me in the Masters Athletic Association which functions all over the world right now. I participated in the District meets where I won gold medals that eventually took me to State and National level athletic meets.

SK: What are your biggest achievements?

I bagged a silver medal in the Asia Meet held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. According to me, my best achievement is the silver medal which I bagged in 100 metres held at Sri Lanka in 2006.

SK: What are your main events?

My main events are 80 metres hurdles, Javelin throw and 100 metres. People often wonder how I participate in hurdles at the age of 81.

SK: What inspires you to visit the stadium and practice daily?

I usually go to prepare myself for the tournaments and also guide the upcoming generation athletes. I guide them a lot and also use my experience to the maximum. I take a keen interest in athletes who are energetic and hardworking.

SK: What are the things you wish to achieve or happen?

I want to participate at the World Meet which is to be held at Holland next year. Despite getting selected for the World Meet in Spain this year, I couldn't make it due to unavoidable circumstances.

I am getting myself prepared for the Asian Meet at Malaysia and the World Meet at Holland.

SK: What is your message for the upcoming generation?

I really appreciate the athletes who are taking up sports as their career. I want them to stay inspired and motivated all the time.

They must also be regular in practice and also maintain a good diet with rich supplements in protein and nutrients. I'm looking forward to a day when India bags most gold medals in the Olympics.

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
5 Biggest financial disasters in Olympic history
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 5 sports that brought India the most...
RELATED STORY
I am my own idol in athletics: Golden girl Hima Das
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today: Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Stepping stone for India's tryst with...
RELATED STORY
Condition of sports in India - Part 1
RELATED STORY
Where, when and who will host the 2022 Asian Games?
RELATED STORY
5 infamous dope cheats in Olympics history you need to...
RELATED STORY
"90 m mark is within reach but I need to work on my...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us