I am my own idol in athletics: Golden girl Hima Das

Abhishek Arora 16 // 19 Sep 2018, 19:30 IST

India's Hima Das celebrates winning the silver medal after the final of the women's 400m athletics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta

The Golden Girl Hima Das is known to set the track ablaze and is also the National record holder in Women's 400m, as she clocked 50.79s to clinch the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Hima Das started her career with football but Shamshul Hawk of Navodya Vidyalaya spotted her talent, especially how she runs with blistering speed on the football pitch, and motivated her to take up Athletics.

Hima, whose favourite event is the 400m, has a very unique style to all her races. Her strategy is to be with the 'pack' till 300m of the race, conserve energy, and give it all she has in the final bend. This strategy has worked well for the World-class athlete and the 18-year-old will look to keep going with this as well as adapt and work on some more strategies in her future training.

Hima Das with a candid moment during the interview

Hailing from the Kandhulimari village, near the town of Dhing, Hima was born to rice farmers. She is young yet so humble. During the Women's 4X400m relay event at Asiad, when the Japanese team missed out on a Bronze medal, Hima went up to them and joined them in a group hug.

In this exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, when Hima was asked who her idol is, she gave a tongue-in-cheek response:

"In athletics, I consider myself as my idol. However, in football, I really look up to Messi and simply love the way he plays. I really miss playing football as well. However, as I have to focus on athletics, I can not take the risk of playing football as there are chances of injury. Nevertheless, I keep taking 3-4 shots on goal every now and then."

Hima was away from her family for quite a long time, earlier in training and later at various events. She shares how she feels after finally meeting them:

"I felt great when I went back to Assam to meet my family and friends. However, I have to remain focussed so I will get back to training in a couple of days. It is of vital importance that I remain grounded and do not get this success get to my head. After all, it is due to the hard work I did that I got so many medals and made my nation proud. I look to continue doing the same in the future and win even more accolades at the biggest sporting events."

Hima is here to empower youth with her new association with Adidas

This attitude shows the sheer determination Hima has and her dedication towards the sport. She also mentioned: "I do not miss my family when I am out for events. My entire focus is on the track and going all out on it. Otherwise, whenever I am away from home, I miss my brothers and sisters a lot."

Hima Das' life changed completely after she won the gold in 400m at the World U-20 Championships 2018 at Tampere, Finland, becoming the first Indian to do so. She reckons that it was the most special moment in her career so far as it brought her into the limelight.

The 'Dhing Express' has also signed a brand endorsement deal with global sports brand Adidas. The funny thing is Hima's last name 'Das' and the 2nd part of the Brand name 'Adidas' are the same so this came together like destiny. Hima Das is here to create history with the global sports brand and here is what she had to say about her latest association:

"I am very happy to be associated with Adidas. In fact, it was the brand of my choice even before the deal was signed. If you look closely at my videos, I have always used spikes from Adidas. What I like most about the brand is that their shoes are extremely comfortable."

The Assam girl answers every question with utmost grace and exuded so much confidence that she did not have to think twice before saying anything. There is a carefree yet considerate attitude in her which is hard to put into words -- 'Swag' if you may call it that.

An athlete requires the best diet and nutrition and Hima was all praise for the Athletics Federation of India for providing that.

"I follow what I am instructed. AFI supports every player and caters to their individual needs. What needs to be eaten, where should the training be done, how much rest needs to be taken -- all is decided by AFI."

Hima was also recently made the brand ambassador of sports in Assam. At merely 18-years-old, it is truly an incredible achievement that she has been given a position of such responsibility. Another commendable feat is that she has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, something which she did not expect herself. The Assam girl shares her plans and what she aims to do:

"The government has launched a scheme wherein they aim to adopt 500 villages and develop sports facilities there. I am sure there will be a lot of emerging sportspersons -- athletes, boxers, and footballers -- that we will be able to scout from there. Our Chief Minister has the dream to make Assam the sports capital. I will try and contribute in every way possible to ensure that the dream is fulfilled. However, there is a lot that I still have to learn myself so my training will be the top priority as of now."

The entire nation now hopes for a medal from the youngster at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With what Hima has achieved in such a short span of time the hopes for a medal are justified.

If Hima continues to work as hard as she has been, it will not be surprising to see her win an elusive Olympic medal, which will also be India's first in athletics. The best part is that all the pressure is not solely on Hima, as emerging Athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, Arpinder Singh, and many have also proved their mettle on the field in the recently concluded 2018 Asiad.

Indian athletics is certainly on the rise and we can expect many more medals from these bright talents.