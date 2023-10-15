"I didn't go to the Berlin Olympics to shake Hitler's hand" - When Jesse Owens' daughter shared her father's response to treatment in 1936

Jesse Owens was an American sprinter who displayed a remarkable performance at the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin, Germany. He bagged four gold medals in track and field events.

Apart from his incredible feat in Berlin, the sprinter is also known for a notable incident that occurred when he crossed paths with Adolf Hitler after his victories. It is a broadly circulated belief that Hitler intentionally refused to shake hands with Owens due to his African-American descent.

Eighty years after the incident, in 2016 Sport Bild magazine, Owen's daughter, Marlene Owens Rankin, stated that everything her father was asked about whether Hitler shook hands with him, he denied it.

"He always said 'I didn't go to the Berlin Olympics to shake Hitler's hand,” his daughter said.

"I went there to run. And that's exactly what I did. 'I'm here today and where Hitler is, I do not know,” Owen’s daughter stated his statement.

"Because of that, I don't think he shook his hand,” Owens' daughter expressed.

Owens passed away on March 31, 1980, when he was 66 years old, due to lung cancer.

Jesse Owens at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin

Jesse Owens won four gold medals at the 1936 Summer Olympics held in the German capital. He clinched gold in the men's 100m by clocking a time of 10.3 seconds. Further, he went on to secure his second gold medal in the men's 200m after he clocked 20.7 seconds.

In the 4x100m relay, he ran the first leg for his team and won the gold medal along with his teammates including Ralph Metcalfe, Foy Draper, and Frank Woykaff. The USA team left the Italians and the Germans behind who finished in second and third place, respectively.

After achieving an incredible feat in the track event, he dominated the field in the long jump. Owens bagged a gold medal after recording a jump of 8.06m. He left behind Germany's Luz Long, who recorded 7.87m.

Jesse Owens was the most successful black American man and athlete at the 1936 Olympics. Before the Olympics, Owens displayed a noteworthy show at the Big Ten Track Meet at Ferry Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is credited for 'the greatest 45 minutes ever in sport'. He broke three world records in 200 yards, long jump, and 220-yard low hurdles and equaled a world record in the 100-yard dash.