IAAF World U-20 Championships: Ashish Jakhar to fight for Gold: Telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Ananta Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 122 // 13 Jul 2018, 19:05 IST

Ashish Jakhar

India is still in the midst of celebrating its first ever Gold in any global track event, thanks to Hima Das’s historic 51.46-second win in 400m race event of IAAF World U-20 Championship, being held in Tampere. And now, there’s another success story in the making.

Ashish Jakhar, who set the national record in U-20 men’s hammer throw in the Federation Cup held in Coimbatore, by throwing a 6kg iron ball and chain to an impressive 75.04 m distance, is now all set to test his performance in the finals of the hammer throw event of the ongoing IAAF World Junior Athletics Championship.

Now we can’t predict just what the result is going to be, but India’s sports-loving fans are definitely going to stay glued to their TV sets to watch this Asian Jr. Champion put his technique to show on this massive global event for U-20 athletes. The entire country is waiting in sheer anticipation and with pride to see Ashish work his craft and improve his personal best.

So, after Hima Das’s historic win, is there another Gold medal we all can hope to come home? Is there another magnificent record soon to be established that will make the country super proud all over again? Only time will tell. But we definitely won't have to wait for long to see another success story take shape.

Ashish's hammer throw event is just a couple of hours away from being telecasted! Having said this, whatever the result turns out to be, 2018 is definitely turning out to be a supremely positive year for Indian sports on the world map, thanks to these amazing teenagers who seem to be nothing short of amazing in their game.

Following are the entire broadcast details of Ashish Jakhar’s final showdown in the hammer throw event of IAAF World U-20 Championship.

Tournament name: IAAF World U-20 Championships

Date: July 13, 2018

Time: 8:20 PM IST

Broadcast: Star Sports Select 2

Live Stream: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda