Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis almost breaks world record for third time within two weeks

Mondo Duplantis in a file photo

Just 20 years of age, Sweden’s pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is on a hot streak unlike any other that the world has seen in recent times. Taking part in the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Indoor Tour, Duplantis created a new world record by clearing 6.17 meters at a meet in Torun, Poland on February 8.

But this achievement, which for most people would have been the crowning glory of their careers, was just the starting point for the USA-born athlete. Six days later, at another meet in Glasgow, Scotland, he broke his own newly-established world record by clearing a height of 6.18 meters.

Believe it or not, he almost broke this record also at the latest meet currently underway in Lieven, France. He had jumped over 6.07 mark to confirm another gold medal. But then, he set his eyes on the world record, again.

Mondo Duplantis won European Championship in 2018

The bar was set at 6.19. Mondo, as he is known, had three opportunities to clear this height. Unfortunately, this time, he couldn’t repeat the magic. But considering the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, where he would be the frontrunner for gold, the Swede would like to keep something in the bag.

The dominance of Duplantis can be gauged by the fact that his nearest rival could only manage a height of 5.90 meters.

This seems to be the end of the road as far as this tour is concerned for the 2018 European champion. The last tournament of the Indoor Tour will take place in Madrid on February 21 which he is not listed to take part in.

The next challenge for the young pole vaulter would be to achieve equally impressive heights in outdoor conditions. That would be more challenging. The record for the highest vault in outdoor conditions still remains with the legendary Sergey Bubka who cleared 6.14 meters. Since the Olympic events will take place outdoors, who knows, that record may be the next to be felled by the Swedish sensation.