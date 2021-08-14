Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh and Shaili Singh medal hopefuls for World U-20 Championship

Shaili Singh and Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh are among India’s 27-member track and field squad for next week's World Under-20 Championships. The event is scheduled to be held from August 17 to 21 in Nairobi, Kenya, and the squad will head out on Saturday, August 14.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is focusing on securing podium finishes in multiple events. Among them, men’s javelin throw and women’s long jump are the two main events that the AFI is banking on the most. Kamal Ali, head coach of the junior development group, said:

“Shaili Singh of Uttar Pradesh in women’s long jump and Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh of Punjab in men’s javelin throw are the two main athletes who have a good chance of winning medals in their respective events at the World U-20 Championships in Nairobi.”

Commenting on Shalini and Kunwer's recent performances, Ali said:

“Shaili’s season best of 6.48m is the U-20 national record in women’s long jump. Kunwer Ajai Raj's best throw this season was 74.75m. If the athletes are able to repeat their performance, they have a good chance of winning a medal in the World U-20 Championships.”

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the 2016 edition of the World U-20 Championships held in Poland. In the 2018 edition, held in Finland, India’s Sahil Silwal finished fourth while Arshdeep Singh failed to qualify for the finals.

On not winning a medal in men’s javelin event in the 2018 edition, the coach agreed there was a gap. But he expressed hope about the javelin thrower winning a medal in Nairobi, saying:

“There is a junior development plan in place. Some of the youngsters are taking time to showcase their talent.”

Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh hasn’t been consistent in the competitions he competed in this year. In January, during the junior national meet in Bhopal, his best throw was 66.38m. In February, he finished seventh in the Guwahati National Junior Meet. His best throw was 65m.

However, Kunwer managed to cross the 70m mark in the junior national meet held earlier this month in Sangrur, Punjab. The event served as the final selection trials for the World Championships in Kenya.

Coach Ali is also hoping for a good performance in the women’s 400m sprint. He's banking on Priya Mohan of Karnataka and Summy of Haryana.

In the 2018 edition held in Finland, India’s Hima Das won gold in the women’s 400m. She was the first Indian athlete to win a medal in a track event at the World U-20 Championships.

Commenting on their performance, Ali said:

“Priya and Summy clocked below 54 seconds in the junior national championships held earlier this month in Sangrur, Punjab. It has raised the hope of a medal in the 400m event in Kenya.”

The AFI is also hoping for good results in the mixed relay event, introduced from this edition. The junior development coach said:

“We have good 400m runners. It’s new event. Hope our team clicks in Nairobi.”

According to Ali, the Kenya-bound Indian junior squad attended a two-week camp in Patiala. Their main focus was to fine-tune their fitness. He said:

“The camp was just to maintain the fitness of the athletes. There was no major change in training.”

