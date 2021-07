India at Olympics 2021 athletics preview: When and where to watch (IST), events, schedule, athletes full list, LIVE streaming

Track and field has never been India's forte at the Olympics. Ever since Norman Pritchard's double-silver at the 1900 Paris Games, there hasn't been an athletics medal to India's name till date.

Can the Olympics 2021 bring a change in India's fortunes?

Indian track and field athletes will be in action from July 30 to August 7. India has sent a squad of 16 individual athletes to Tokyo, along with the 4x400 men’s and mixed relay race teams.

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and sprinter Dutee Chand are India's biggest medal hopes in athletics at the Olympics 2021.

Neeraj Chopra on his way to Tokyo

Indian track an field athletes:

1.KT Irfan - Men's 20km race walk

2.Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km race walk

3.Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km race walk

4.Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km race walk

5.Bhawna Jat - Women's 20km race walk

6.Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km race walk

7.Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase

8.Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump

9.MP Jabir - Men's 400m hurdles

10.Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw

11.Shivpal Singh - Men's javelin throw

12.Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw

13.Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put

14.Dutee Chand - Women's 100m and 200m

15.Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's discus throw

16.Seema Punia - Women's discus throw

4x400 Mixed Relay (Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekar)

Men's 4x400m Relay (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom)

Gym workout at Tokyo Olympics games village. pic.twitter.com/0oyQD7iWLT — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 27, 2021

Indian track and field events and athletes time and date:

July 30

5:30 am : Men's 3000m steeplechase Heats (Avinash Sable)

7:25 am: Men's 400m hurdles round 1 Heats (MP Jabir)

8:10 am: Women's 100m round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand)

4:30 pm: Mixed 4x400m relay round 1 Heats (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan)

July 31

6:00 am: Women's discus throw qualification (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur)

3:40 pm: Men's long jump qualification (M Sreeshankar)

3:45 pm: Women's 100m semifinal (Dutee Chand - if qualified)

6:05 pm: Mixed 4x400m relay final (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan - if qualified)

August 1

5:35 pm: Men's 400m hurdles semifinal (MP Jabir - if qualified)

August 2

6:50 am: Men's long jump final (M Sreeshankar - if qualified)

7:00 am: Women's 200m round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand)

3:55 pm: Women's 200m semifinal (Dutee Chand - if qualified)

4:30 pm: Women's discus throw final (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur - if qualified)

5:45 pm: Men's 3000m steeplechase final (Avinash Sable - if qualified)

August 3

5:50 am: Women's javelin throw qualification (Annu Rani)

8:50 am: Men's 400m hurdles final (MP Jabir - if qualified)

3:45 pm: Men's shot put qualification (Tajinder Singh Toor)

6:20 pm: Women's 200m final (Dutee Chand - if qualified)

August 4

5:35 am: Men's javelin throw qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh)

August 5

7:35 am: Men's shot put final (Tajinder Singh Toor - if qualified)

1:00 pm: Men's 20km race walk final (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla)

August 6

2:00 am: Men's 50km race walk final (Gurpreet Singh)

1:00 pm: Women's 20km race walk final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami)

4:55 pm: Men's 4x400m relay round 1 Heat (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya)

5:20 pm: Women's javelin throw final (Annu Rani - if qualified)

August 7

4:30 pm: Men's javelin throw final (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh - if qualified)

6:20 pm: Men's 4×400m relay final (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya - if qualified)

India's athletics events: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K