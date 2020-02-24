Indian athletes to get Australian coach Ben Green by March-end

Surely a reason for Indian runners to rejoice

What's the story?

In a major development in Athletics, India will be getting Australian coach Ben Green on board in March for the middle and long-distance runners.

The background

Ben Green is renowned for training middle and long-distance athletes with a research-driven and scientific methodology. He is a trusted facilitator for The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Athletics Australia.

In addition, Green is an IAAF Level 3 Lecturer and an IAAF Level 4 Middle and Long Distance Coach. Apart from coaching elite middle and long-distance runners, his expertise includes devising training plans for recreational runners, running biomechanics, and coach education.

The heart of the matter

As reported by The New Indian Express, Ben Green is expected to join the Indian team by the end of March. Sports Authority of India (SAI) had been keeping his appointment on hold since December last year.

However, according to Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair, the Australian has been roped in successfully now. Speaking on the latest development to TNIE, he said:

"Ben Green’s appointment has been cleared by SAI and he will join the Athletics Federation of India’s national camp in Patiala by the end of March."

The experienced Australian coach is also expected to inspect the training facilities in Bengaluru on February 29 and for that period, the runners will be sent elsewhere to train. Green will also be gearing up to train the athletes for the Federation Cup and take on the new challenge.

Currently serving as the Coaching Manager and Sports Scientist at Front Runner Sports in Australia, Green was suggested to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) by World Athletics.

Apart from stating the developments on the inbound coach, Radhakrishnan Nair also revealed Tejaswin Shankar may take part in the Federation Cup this time around. He said:

"Tejaswin is likely to compete this time around as he called and enquired about the dates of the Federation Cup. He sounded positive on participating in the tournament in his bid to qualify for the Olympics."

What's next?

The appointment of Australian Coach Ben Green comes as a great step by the AFI and is surely a reason for middle and long-distance Indian runners to rejoice.