Indian Grand Prix 3: Full schedule, order of events, match timings and where to watch

The Indian Grand Prix 3 will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday, June 12. A total of 38 final events will be played across the senior and Under-20 categories.

Several familiar names will feature in the competition. While Mohammed Afsal P will compete in the men's 800m race, Sarvesh Anil Kushara will take part in the men's high jump.

Paris-bound athlete Kishore Kumar Jena will compete in the men's javelin throw event and will face competition from Uttar Pradesh's Rohit Yadav. The latter will be making his return after an injury layoff.

Meanwhile, Hima Das will compete in the women's 200m run. The Indian Grand Prix 3 will be her first competition after coming from a doping ban as she pulled out of the Indian Grand Prix 1.

Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, and Poovamma Raju will compete in the women's 400m race. Ancy Sojan and Nayana James will fight for the gold medal in the women's long jump.

Indian Grand Prix 3: Full Schedule and match timings in IST

Women's Triple Jump (Final) - 1:30 PM

Women's U20 Javelin Throw (Final) - 2:00 PM

Women's U20 Discus Throw (Final) - 2:10 PM

Men's Triple Jump (Final) - 2:40 PM

Men's U20 400m Hurdles (Final) - 2:50 PM

Women's U20 400m Hurdles (Final) - 3:10 PM

Men's U20 Javelin Throw (Final) - 3:15 PM

Men's U20 Discus Throw (Final) - 3:20 PM

Women's 100m (Final A) - 3:30 PM

Men's High Jump (Final) - 3:30 PM

Women's 100m (Final B) - 3: 40 PM

Men's 100m (Final A) - 3:50 PM

Men's 100m (Final B) - 4:00 PM

Men's 100m (Final C) - 4:10 PM

Women's U20 Shot Put (Final) - 4:15 PM

Men's 100m (Final D) - 4:20 PM

Men's Long Jump (Final) - 4:30 PM

Women's 400m (Final A) - 4:40 PM

Women's 400m (Final B) - 4:50 PM

Women's 400m (Final C) - 5:00 PM

Men's U20 Shot Put (Final) - 5:05 PM

Men's 400m (Final A) - 5:10 PM

Women's High Jump (Final) - 5:15 PM

Women's Javelin Throw (Final) - 5:20 PM

Men's 400m (Final B) - 5:20 PM

Men's 400m (Final C) - 5:30 PM

Women's Shot Put (Final) - 5:40 PM

Men's Under 20 110m Hurdles (Final) - 5:50 PM

Women's U20 100m Hurdles (Final) - 6:10 PM

Men's Javelin Throw (Final) - 6:20 PM

Women's 3000m (Final) - 6:20 PM

Women's Long Jump (Final) - 6:30 PM

Men's Shot Put (Final) - 6:35 PM

Men's 3000m (Final) - 6:40 PM

Women's 200m (Final) - 7:00 PM

Women's 800m (Final) - 7:10 PM

Men's 800m (Final A) - 7:20 PM

Men's 800m (Final B) - 7:30 PM

Indian Grand Prix 3: Where to watch

The Indian Grand Prix 3 (IGP 3) will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Athletics Federation of India.