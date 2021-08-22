Tokyo Paralympics 2021: "Not targeting or focusing on anyone else" - Indian para-sport legend Amit Saroha

Amit Saroha has cemented his place as one of the biggest names in para-sports. Aside from being an exceptional athlete, the 36-year-old is also a mentor to many young and budding talents, having inspired thousands in the country to pursue para-sports.

Amit Saroha's journey to becoming a para-athlete

Amit Saroha was born into a family in Haryana. In his younger days, Amit Saroha was a terrific hockey player and also competed at the state level. However, a car accident at the age of 22 slammed the brakes on his hockey aspirations.

He had become a quadriplegic due to compression of the spinal cord. But his unwillingness to accept defeat eventually led to a meeting with Jonathan Sigworth that turned his fortunes around. The American had come down to India to promote para-sports. Fascinated by Sigworth's endeavor, Saroha joined him.

While touring with the American, Amit Saroha met many para-athletes, which is when he learnt about his category of disability-F51. From there on, he never looked back.

He was able to pick up the sport quickly and soon began representing the nation at the international level.

Amit Saroha's rise to para greatness

Amit Saroha is one of the most decorated para-athletes in India. He won a silver medal in the men's discus throw event at the Asian Para Games 2010. In the 2014 edition, he bagged both gold and silver in the club and discus throw events respectively.

His stacked resume also includes two club throw silver medals at the IPC World Championships in 2015 and 2017.

Amit Saroha was close to ending his long wait for a Paralympic medal at the 2016 Rio Games. He looked solid but fell 0.19 meters short of the bronze medal. The 36-year-old will now be heading into his third Paralympic campaign in Tokyo in thehopes of winning a medal for India.

Amit Saroha has also been a worthy mentor to Indian para-athletes, including Dharambir Singh and Ekta Bhyan, both of whom have booked a place at the upcoming Games. Commenting on what it takes to mentor athletes, he said:

"The problem is that in Indian sports, people don’t think about anyone else apart from themselves. Being a senior athlete, it is our responsibility that we push other athletes in different sports too so that future generations are encouraged and benefit from our experience."

Can Amit Kumar Saroha win a medal at the Paralympics 2021?

Amit Saroha will be competing against some of the best para-athletes in the world at the club throw event. The Indian, who made his way through qualifying in the national trials, will be hoping to put his best foot forward against a stacked group in Tokyo.

He faces Olympic Champion and world record holder Zeljko Dimitrijevic and Marian Kureja in the F51 event. Both of these para-athletes occupy the top two spots in the world ranking.

Saroha, having battled through COVID-19, has been training hard for the event in Tokyo. He is one of the most experienced members of the Indian contingent and will be hoping to return with a medal.

However, the 36-year-old knows he will have to put in an exceptional performance to have any chance of finishing on the podium. Speaking about his chances at the Para Games, Saroha said:

''Every single athlete will be well prepared and it's not like I'm considering someone a big competitor. I'll be competing against myself and will try to give my best. I am not targeting or focusing on anyone else."

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee