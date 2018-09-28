Interesting facts about the 4 Strongmen inducted into WSM Hall of Fame

Evenjeline J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 6 // 28 Sep 2018, 08:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Current WSM Champion Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Strongman tournaments have held an important place in world sports, and strength athletes are being ardently followed. Arnold Strongman Classic, Giants Live tour, Strongman Super Series, Europe's Strongest Man, World Muscle Power Classic are some of the sought-after international competitions to showcase human strength.

But the World’s Strongest Man (WSM) is considered to be the most prestigious contest of them all. WSM was developed during the late 70s in USA. "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, is the reigning champion.

WSM has inducted four strongmen into its Hall of Fame so far. Athletes are conferred this honour based on online public voting. Here are interesting snippets of their journey:

#1 Jón Páll Sigmarsson

Jón Páll Sigmarsson posing with the trophy

Consider Iceland: a country in the North Atlantic where only 3.5 lakh people live. Until World War II, it was the poorest country in Europe. Post its independence, as the country was making rapid strides socially and economically, it needed a strong figure to hold its national identity high.

Enter the charismatic strongman, Jón Páll. He won the World's Strongest Man title four times and is the five-time winner of World Muscle Power Classic. The champion was name-called “Eskimo” during a deadlift event in 1985. He aced the lift and declared, “I am not an Eskimo. I am a Viking!”

Before being introduced to weightlifting, Jón Páll was a wrestler, footballer, swimmer, and a karateka. During his childhood days, he used to toil hard in his foster father’s farmland.

#2 Mariusz Pudzianowski

The Pudzian

Also, known as the ‘Dominator’, Pudzian is a 21st-century hero. Born to a weightlifter, the Polish strongman practised the Kyokushin style of karate since the age of 11. He was also a boxer and a weightlifter.

Pudzian’s dreams nosedived at the age of 23 when he got into a brawl trying to stop a mafia boss from assaulting an 18-year old boy; the don got Pudzian accused of assault and stealing, and Pudzian was sentenced to serve nineteen months time.

That did not deter the young chap. On release, he worked harder, won the very next WSM title and conducted ‘re-socialization meetings’ at the very prison he was kept! Pudzian is the only strongman to win the WSM title five times. He has been declared the overall champion of the Strongman Super Series four times as well.

#3 Svend Karlsen

A spirited Karlsen

This is the story of a strongman who was plagued by injuries throughout his career but never gave up. Svend Karlsen ventured into power-lifting at the age of fourteen. Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger, he aspired to become the world’s best bodybuilder.

At the '1993 World Games’, Karlsen finished second and earned the IFBB pro-card. But en route his dream, Karlsen suffered a muscle tear and was forced to give up on body-building. In 1996, Ilkka Kinnunen, the renowned strongman powerhouse, urged Karlsen to switch to strongmen competitions.

Karlsen made it to the WSM finals the very next year, only to bow out due to a hamstring tear. The Viking returned in 1999 and whizzed past six consecutive WSM finals. He won the elusive title in 2001. Karlsen is now a presenter and producer of various strength athletics competitions. His inspirational journey and his shouts of "Viking Power!" remain part of strongmen folklore!

#4 Bill Kazmaier

Bill Kazmaier

USA’s Kaz, the champion powerlifter from the 80s, was a man struggling to make ends meet. He took up many odd jobs during his younger days. He has been an oil rigger, a bouncer, and a lumberjack. But William Kazmaier never gave up on his training.

Kazmaier won the WSM title three times in a row from 1980 through 1982. Kaz was so dominant that WSM organizers did not invite him for the next six years! He set numerous world records in strength athletics. His achievements were so rousing and power so unparalleled that he was constantly studied with great research interest! Kaz is now a commentator and a motivational speaker.