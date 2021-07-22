Iraq sprinter Dana Hussein blames nose job after failing dope test

Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein has been provisionally suspended from taking part in Tokyo Olympics 2020 after failing a dope test during the Arab Championships, the head of the Iraqi contingent, Haitham Abdel Hamid, in Tokyo confirmed on Thursday.

Hamid informed AFP that the Iraqi Olympic Committee had received a letter from the International Olympic Committee informing them of the suspension imposed on Hussein in accordance with global anti-doping rules.

Hussein, who won gold medals in the women's 100m and 200m races at the Arab Championships, had undergone rhinoplasty, or nose plastic surgery, before the Arab Championships. The medication that followed the surgery is believed to have caused the positive dope test.

Dana Hussein had managed her personal best timings while competing in the Arab Championships. She finished the 100m in 11.24s and recorded a time of 22.51s in the 200m race.

With Hussein suspended from the Tokyo Olympics, the Iraqi contingent is only left with three athletes - Muhammad Riyad (rowing), Fatima Abbas (shooting, 10m air pistol) and Taha Hussein (athletics - 400m).

It looks like Iraq's sprinter Dana Hussein has been provisionally suspended after a positive doping test at the Arab championships where she won the 100m and 200m, smashing her PBs (11.24/22.51). The potential explanation? Nose plastic surgery...🤔https://t.co/0esJttjBPj pic.twitter.com/mFky9A2WEV — Carole Fuchs_Athle (@carofux) July 22, 2021

Who is Dana Hussein?

Dana Hussein is an Iraqi sprinter who competes in the 100m and 200m events. She has represented Iraq at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

Hussein overcame many hurdles in the war-torn country in order to pursue her dream of competing at the Olympics. She was chosen as the flag bearer for Iraq during the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Hussein has also been featured in Time Magazine's 100 Olympic athletes to watch during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

Hussein was the Iraqi national champion in the 100m event in the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. She was also Iraq's top 200m female sprinter for 2019 and 2021. Apart from the 100m and 200m, Hussein has also participated in the 4x400 relay during the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

