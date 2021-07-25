Is Donavan Brazier going to Tokyo Olympics? 

There was an air of disbelief at Hayward Field when Donavan Brazier failed to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020. Calling the Trials for NBC, four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon said:

“The biggest upset of the Trials so far.”

On Day 4 of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021, Donavan Brazier finished the 800m final in 1:47.88, failing to book his spot for this month's Summer Games. The reigning world champion's failure to make the cut is a major setback for the US track and field team.

“It was a shitty race,” Donavan Brazier said, summarizing the race.

Why is Donavan Brazier's failure a big loss?

At the 2019 World Championships in Qatar, Donavan Brazier completed 800m in 1:42.34 to win the gold medal. He was the first American champion in 800m from either gender.

Ahead of the US Trials, Donavan Brazier had won four Dimond Leagues on the bounce.

In June 2019, at the Diamond League hosted in Rome, Donavan Brazier clocked 1:43.63. Three months later, he finished first again with an improved time of 1:42.70. In August 2020, Brazier's time in Monaco was 1:43.15. Nine days later in Stockholm, he finished the race with a time of 1:43.76.

Overall, Donavan's timing has consistently improved over the years.

For his stunning 2019 performance, Donavan Brazier received the Jesse Owens Award. The Jesse Owens Award is USA Track and Field's highest accolade, presented annually to the best male athlete of the country.

With a world championship to his name, the country's highest athletic award in his pocket and form by his side, Donavan Brazier was considered the Olympic favorite. But fate had other ideas.

The 24-year-old will now have to wait until Paris 2024 to make his maiden Summer Games appearance.

With Donavan Brazier out, who could win 800m at Tokyo?

Donavan Brazier's failure has thrown the door wide open for fellow American Clayton Murphy to grab the gold.

At Rio Olympics 2016, Clayton Murphy clinched bronze with a time of 1:42.93, his personal best till date. Murphy came first in the 800m final at the US Trials with a time of 1:43.17.

But it won't be easy for Clayton Murphy. She will face stiff competition from British runner Elliot Gillies.

In their series "100 ones to watch in Tokyo: middle-distance", World Athletics picked Elliot Giles as the one to watch out for.

He has an awe-inspiring story. After a motorbike crash almost ended his career, Giles has gone on to become the second fastest indoor 800m runner ever, clocking 1:43.63 in the World Indoor Tour held in Poland. The four-time UK champion in 800m also won bronze in the European Championships.

