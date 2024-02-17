Is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone still running? Everything you need to know about the Olympic Gold medalist and world record holder's career

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is still competing, and is likely to be one of track and field's most dominant athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The American had pulled out of the Budapest World Athletics Championships last year due to a minor injury in her knee, but is expected to be back on track soon. In Hungary, McLaughlin-Levrone will be trying to defend her title in the 400m hurdles.

2023 also saw the sprinter make her professional debut in the 400m sprint. She had run a 49.71 in her first race, finishing second at a Diamond League meet in Paris in June. Not even a full month later, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a world lead of 48.74 in the event while competing at the USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

As fans geared up to see the 24-year old in action in multiple events at the World Championships, she announced her decision to withdraw from the competition, writing on her social media:

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next years’ Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

While McLaughlin-Levrone hasn't made an appearance on track since then, fans can expect to see her out and about soon as she tries to qualify for her third consecutive Olympic games.

Everything to know about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s new book

Alongside being one of the best hurdlers to grace the track in the history of the sport, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has added another feather to her already full hat.

At the end of January 2023, the athlete announced the launch of her book, “Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,” marking her authorial debut.

The book chronicles McLaughlin-Levrone’s journey as an athlete, from how she first took to track to becoming the first woman to breach the 51 second mark in the 400m hurdles.

In the book, the sprinter also divulges the more personal aspects of her life. She opened up about how anxiety prevented her from performing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, after she became the youngest athlete since 1980 to qualify for the U.S. Olympic track team.

She goes on to detail how her now-husband and former NFL player Andre Levrone helped her find faith, and how that faith has helped her excel. With her book, McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to help readers overcome their own struggles with anxiety.