“It means absolutely everything” – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on being named the World Athlete of the Year

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone would be an A-list celebrity if celebrity status were determined entirely by accomplishments. The 400m hurdler, who has been one of the sport's most exceptional athletes for a number of years, made a seamless transition into the senior ranks and won her first individual global gold just a few weeks after turning 20.

Three years later, the 23-year-old is the current world and Olympic champion and has set four world records. According to statistics, her most recent iteration of the record—the 50.68 she ran to win the World Athletics Championships in Oregon22—is one of the best track world records ever set.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's comments after winning World Athlete of the Year award

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was selected as the female World Athlete of the Year as a result of her accomplishments this year. After being honored in Monaco, she said,

"It means absolutely everything... I’m so grateful for the opportunity. It has been an unreal season and I’m really grateful that it has culminated in this to cap it all off."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone may have recently been crowned the World Athlete of the Year, but she leads a fairly private lifestyle back in the US. The 400-meter hurdles world champion and her chuckle did not change the reality of what she said:

"Oh, I live in LA so I’m at the bottom of the pile there... No one is looking at me, which is honestly how I like it."

The moment every athlete dreams of when they win a world title in a world record time on home territory was undoubtedly the high point of her season. And as wonderful as her Olympic victory was, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's ability to win a world title in front of her loved ones made it an especially memorable event.

"It meant so much, especially after Tokyo and not being able to have family and friends there ... Being able to have that moment on home soil and have all of them there – that was the icing on the cake for me. That was the most special part of the moment for sure."

Spectators at Hayward Field and those watching on television at home gave a collective gasp when Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crossed the finish line and the number 50.68 lit up the clock. No woman had ever beaten 52 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles until just 13 months earlier. However, she was able to break the 51-second barrier with a run that would be quite competitive in the majority of the 400-meter flat events.

"I stumbled a little bit coming off hurdle nine, so I tried to clean it up a bit for hurdle ten."

In the moments immediately after the race, some onlookers mistook Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's muted reaction for indifference. However, she claims that all the energy she had left behind was for a fleeting wave to the crowd.

"Once I got to a point where I couldn’t see anybody, I was just running for dear life and trying to hold my form as best as possible. I just remember coming down the home stretch and my body was starting to shut down. I was really nervous I wasn’t going to clear the tenth hurdle. I was like, ‘Please just get over it clean and give it everything you have til the finish line.'"

While many were surprised by the performance, and rightfully so, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and her coach Bobby Kersee had a hunch that she was headed for a sub-51-second time.

